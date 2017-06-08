A team of researchers says the Milky Way resides in one of the observable universe’s darkest regions, but some experts aren't so sure.

Don’t panic. Cosmic voids are actually all around us. Imagine an especially hole-y block of Swiss cheese, and you have a pretty good visual for the leading theory for the structure of the universe. Voids, vast expanses of nearly empty space, account for about 80 percent of the observable universe. The other stuff, like dust and stars and galaxies like the Milky Way, exists in thread-like filaments between these voids. As the universe expanded, gravity drew matter into clumps, leaving behind cavernous spheres. These empty regions, which can measure hundreds of millions of light years across, do contain some galaxies, but they’re dark caverns compared to the dense, bright bands of millions of galaxies ringing their edges. According to researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, our very own Milky Way galaxy may float near the center of one of these voids. Using data from large-scale telescope surveys that count galaxies, the researchers concluded that the Milky Way exists near the center of a region that has fewer galaxies than other parts of the universe. They estimated the size of this void to be about 1 billion light-years across. If they’re right, humans are living in the middle of the largest known void in the observable universe.

The researchers first advanced this idea in 2013, but they took it a step further this week, in findings presented at a meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Austin. The Milky Way’s place inside a void, they said, would help explain a question in the way astronomers measure how fast the universe is expanding. The universe has been expanding ever since the Big Bang, more than 13 billion years ago, and evidence suggests its expansion rate is accelerating. There is, however, dispute about the precise rate of expansion. Some astronomers observe bright objects like Cepheid stars or supernovae in the nearby cosmic neighborhood, studying their light to determine how fast they’re moving away from Earth. Others peer deeper into the universe’s history and study the cosmic microwave background, the radiation leftover from the Big Bang that fills the universe to this day. Different measurements yield different results, and the measurements from the local universe turn out to be higher than those gleaned from the early universe. Astronomers don’t know whether the discrepancies are a result of statistical fluctuations or hints of new physics we don’t yet understand. If the Milky Way were in a void, the difference in results would make sense, according to Ben Hoscheit, one of the University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers, who graduated from the school this spring. “If you’re living inside this void, you’re going to see things being pulled away from you, towards the more dense regions of the universe,” he said. So if you’re sitting in this void, your surroundings expand faster than the rest of the universe. From this vantage point, observers would calculate a higher rate of expansion compared to what they find in the distant, early universe—like they do now.

“We should take into account our place in this very large universe, and we should be aware of how our place could potentially influence the measurements we make on Earth,” Hoscheit said. Previous research has suggested the Milky Way may exist in a region less dense than others, said Peter Melchior, an astrophysicist at Princeton University who studies the distribution of matter in the universe. The idea that the Milky Way might exist in a void is not widely accepted, but it’s certainly not unreasonable, he said. Astronomers believe the Milky Way and its neighboring galaxies reside near the Local Void, a region 150 million light-years across and so empty that it’s pushing galaxies like ours away. But there’s no way to zoom out far enough to pinpoint the galaxy’s spot in the wider universe. The size of the void Hoscheit and his team have proposed, though, is remarkable, Melchior said. At 1 billion light-years across, the void is far larger than any previously observed by telescope observations, like the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, which in 2000 allowed astronomers to start investigating the large, Swiss-cheese scale of the universe for the first time. Most voids measure between 200 to 900 million light years in diameter. “They’re kind of like bubbles—they get bigger and bigger as the universe not only expands, but as more galaxies get pulled out over time,” said Greg Aldering, an astrophysicist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory who studies cosmological measurements and dark energy. “But it gets harder and harder to make a really, really big void.”