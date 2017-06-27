A meteorologist can track a storm today using satellite or pulse-Doppler radar data. A weather historian can track a storm from a century ago using records—watching it crawl across the plains through the precipitation totals of yellowed farm journals and log books. Now, two scientists may have found a way to track a storm—or, at least, track the average of all storms across the season—350 years in the past. In a paper published this month in Science Advances, two paleoclimatologists at the University of North Carolina teased five centuries of local climate history out of the ponderosa pine trees that dot the Pacific Northwest. But their finding will resonate beyond the Cascades: Because that region is so important to how moisture enters North America, their conclusions help answer important questions about how climate change will roil the United States. At the center of the paper by Erika Wise and Matthew Dannenberg, is an especially sensitive species nestled across an especially ecologically diverse region. From every October to March, storms roll in from the Pacific and break across the Cascades mountain range in Washington and Oregon. The direction of a storm’s path makes a big difference in the precipitation each valley and ridge in the region receives. And ponderosa pines scattered across the two states absorb the moisture, thriving in wet years and adding thin growth layers in dry years.

The paper relies on the relationship between the Cascades, the Pacific, and thousands of ponderosa pines. All three create and respond to the annual storm track: the average of all the paths taken by winter storms within a year. How so? “The storm track really affects the water on the eastern side of the Cascades,” says Wise. “If storms come east to west, there’s a big rain shadow. But if they come at a slight angle, there’s less of a shadow, and the eastern side is a little bit wetter compared to the west side.” “The storm track really affects the water on the eastern side of the Cascades,” says Erika Wise, one of the authors of the paper. “If storms come east to west, there’s a big rain shadow. But if they come at a slight angle, there’s less of a shadow, and the eastern side is a little bit wetter compared to the west side.” Ponderosa pines are nestled across this crucial region. They form stands in valleys, on ridge lines, and on the lee sides of mountains. Every year, like all trees, a pine inscribes the outside perimeter of its bark into its heartwood as a ring. Like many other trees, too, ponderosa pines mark wetter years—which often boost their growth—as a thicker splotch. Six years ago, Wise began going out in the field, collecting data from dozens of stands of trees across the Pacific Northwest. From each stand, she or her colleagues would sample 25 or 30 different trees, taking two cores per tree. Once enough samples have been collected per stand, then a kind of average tree ring history emerges for the site. Every ring in this mean tree is associated with a year, and researchers can tell whether the year was wet or dry, depending on the thickness of the ring.

They also merged this new data with a broader, older library of tree-ring chronologies recorded across the Pacific Northwest. Then, the authors collated this tree-ring data with the past 50 years of observational measurements for the region. People have been recording storm tracks in the region since the 1950s. By matching this data to the geocoded tree rings, Wise and Dannenberg could learn what kinds of storms soak a certain valley and what kinds leave them dry. (They also focused their analysis on storm tracks measured during the October to March rainy period. This is when low-pressure storms tumble out of the Pacific, delivering Oregon and Washington most of their annual rainfall.) Then they went a step further. Using the correlations observed from those 50 years of known meteorological data matched to tree rings, they were able to back-track. They estimated years of storm tracks from the additional 275 years of data in the tree rings. And using other paleoclimate records—such as coral skeletons from the Pacific or ice cores from the Andes—they could augment their local tree ring data with knowledge of when a broader El Niño or La Niña event was convulsing the Pacific.

Wise and Dannenberg’s data also cleared up a mystery about the last half century of weather records. Basically since modern meteorological records began in the 1950s, storms seemed to be getting more and more intense. Since the 1980s, the average storm track had also been drifting further north.

Some computer models suggest that this northern drift is a result of human-caused climate change. If it were to continue, eventually it would push some important precipitation northward—which would bring farmland north with it, pulling it out of the United States and into Canada. The tree-ring data puts these modern observations into context. It strongly suggests that the mid-20th century was an unusually weak period for storms in the Pacific Northwest. They also trended more southernly than the historical average. You can see both these trends in the two charts below, which measure storm landfall and storm intensity since 1693. Since scientists have begun directly observing storms around 1950, they have gotten significantly stronger. Since 1980, they have also arrived further up the coast, though that data is noisier.

So if storms now seem to be more intense and more northernly, it’s partly a regression to the mean. But something else is going on, too. “If you look at end of the intensity record, that line keeps going up, up, up,” says Wise, of the chart above. At least according to the tree-ring data, rainy-season storms in the Pacific Northwest are now as intense as they have been in the last 325 years—a major finding.

Will this trend hold? As scientists collect more data in the years to come, they’ll now be able to see whether storms keep growing more intense—outside the bounds of what’s historically normal—or whether they return to the baseline. Overall, the paper confirms what many scientists expect for the region. “This doesn’t change the projections of what we expect to happen in the future with storm tracks [in the Pacific Northwest,]” Wise told me. “They are expected to shift north and get stronger—this doesn’t disprove that at all.” “Particularly for the Pacific Northwest, that will really change where the rain and snow usually goes. It might mean that Seattle’s wetter but Boise is drier. That’s why these shifts make a big difference—they are what brings water to the west,” she said. But this study is important beyond just providing a long, long, long-term forecast for Portland and points east. It represents a step forward for tree ring science. “This is a great example of where the field has been trying to go for a long time,” says Andy Bunn, an environmental scientist and tree-ring researcher at Western Washington University. “It’s an important, super novel paper.” For the past four decades, climate scientists have been using the basic tree-ring mechanism to piece together the climate history of an area. Take enough samples of tree rings, and you can see whether the past 100 years of meteorological data represent typical weather for a region or something stranger. Wise’s research goes further, says Bunn: It uses tree ring data from across the northwest to suss out the enigmatic history of the climate across the Americas. Instead of writing a climate history of the Pacific Northwest, she pokes at the mysteries of how climate works in the first place.