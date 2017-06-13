It’s been a good year for rain in California, which means it's been a good year for mushrooms. Which also means it has not been a good year when it comes to mushroom poisonings. Over just two weeks in December, the California Poison Control System logged 14 cases of death-cap mushroom poisonings in the northern half of the state, according to a report this month. Previously, it’s gotten only a few a year. The death cap (Amanita phalloides), which is native to Europe, is one of the most poisonous mushrooms in the world. Three of the victims required liver transplants. One of them, an 18-month-year-old girl, suffered permanent brain damage. But this recent spate of poisonings may also have something to teach doctors: Some of these cases add to data points in a long-running clinical trial for a drug to treat death-cap poisoning. The trial is run out of Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, California, which is an unusual place to host a national clinical trial. Dominican is a community hospital, not affiliated with a university or research center. And Todd Mitchell, who runs the clinical trial, is a doctor there with a background in family medicine. Yet through a twist of fate, he has become of the nation’s experts on the poison in death-cap mushroom, also known as amatoxin.

It all began in January 2007, when a family of six showed up at Dominican Hospital vomiting and with diarrhea. They had recently eaten tacos made with mushrooms foraged in a state park. (Death caps can resemble non-toxic mushrooms, and perversely, they are said to be delicious.) Mitchell was one of the doctors on call that day. “Amatoxin poisoning is a sort of thing if you’re treating a case, it’s probably your first and last case you’re ever going to see in the course of a career,” he says. Mitchell had never treated a case before, and now he had six on his hands. So Mitchell turned to Google. He quickly found that an intravenous drug called silibinin, an extract from the milk thistle plant, is used in Europe to treat amatoxin poisoning. Silibinin has not been approved in the U.S., so Mitchell had to get emergency one-time permission to use the drug from the Food and Drug Administration. The drug had to be shipped from Germany. About three days after the family got poisoned, they got the silibinin. Five of the patients eventually recovered. The 83-year-old grandmother died of kidney failure, though her liver was starting to recover after the silibinin treatment. Mitchell thinks silibinin works by blocking amatoxin from penetrating liver cells. The drug alone, he says, is not enough: People who are poisoned suffer severe dehydration from all the vomiting and diarrhea, which can cause kidney damage. Mitchell says patients might initially need four to seven liters of IV fluids to compensate.