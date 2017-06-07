The Poás Volcano in Costa Rica is home to two crater lakes, and they could not be more different. The first fills an inactive crater, its water is clear blue and its rim lush with vegetation. The other could be accurately described as a hell hole. Laguna Caliente—literally hot lagoon in Spanish—derives its hellish qualities from the churning of magma underneath the active crater. Sulfur-rich vapor rises out of the lake, gagging anyone unlucky enough to get a whiff and poisoning anyone unlucky enough to get too many whiffs. The water itself is three times as acidic as battery acid. And every once in awhile, a rumbling below shoots a jet of hot, acidic water into the sky. It’s not the kind of place where you want to paddle a boat. So Guy van Rentergem decided to build a drone boat. Van Rentergem visited Laguna Caliente in 2015 with friends and volcanologists, but he is not one himself. However he is a chemist, a constant tinkerer, and a long-time caver who’s worked with geologists in the past. Next year, he told his colleagues, he’s coming back with an autonomous boat so they can map the bottom of the lake.

“Okay, I made a promise,” he remembers thinking. “So what am I going to use?” What kind of boat can survive several hours in a hot, acidic bath? A plastic one, of course—that miracle of petroleum chemistry. At a flea market near his home in Belgium, van Rentergem picked up a secondhand bait boat. These small remote-controlled boats are usually used to drop fish bait at locations in a lake. But van Rentergem needed something autonomous; the roiling vapors of Laguna Caliente made it impossible to steer by sight. He stripped the boat down and gave it new brains for autonomous steering. To adapt it to acidic lake water, he took out the propeller, whose metal shaft would have quickly corroded underwater. Instead, the boat got an air propeller that juts up like a mini fan. And most importantly for the purpose of this study, he added a sonar for bathymetry, or measuring the depth of the lake. Van Rentergem didn’t have any acidic lakes nearby in Belgium, so he tested it at a local windsurfing spot. “The owner now has a nice bathymetric analysis,” he says. The boat cost about $700 in materials. Last summer, van Rentergem finally returned to Laguna Caliente with a team including scientists from the Claremont Colleges, Carleton University, and the University of Costa Rica. They donned gas masks and started the 30 minute hike from the rim of the crater. It was hot right next to the lake, and the extra safety equipment didn’t help. It became increasingly desolate as they descended into the fog. “There’s no life, nothing. Just a pure mineral world,” says van Rentergem.