Emma Morano was 117 years old when she died in Italy last month. Toward the end of her long life, she held an auspicious, if lonely, place in human history. She is believed to have been the last person on Earth who was born in the 19th century: November 29, 1899.

Barring planetary catastrophe, it will be some time before the last person who was born in the 20th century is gone.

If someone born in 1999 lives to be 117, like Morano did, that person may live to see the year 2117. Or perhaps even the 2120s, if that person reaches 122 years old: That’s still the record for longevity, held by Jeanne Calment, who was born in 1875 and died in 1997.

We can’t say for sure who holds the distinction of having been the last 18th-century baby on Earth, because there’s no way to know for sure. Even when birth records were accurate, they didn’t always survive. And lots of people make embellishments about their age in either direction. We do know, however, that one of the oldest people around in the early 1900s was Margaret Ann Neve, who was born near France in 1792, three months before the execution of Marie Antoinette. George Washington was the president of the United States at the time.