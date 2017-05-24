The long scientific names of bacteria often tell a story of their discovery. Over time, however, the names can get a little awkward in light of new revelations. Consider Elizabethkingia anophelis—a largely unremarkable microbe named after the pioneering microbiologist Elizabeth O. King, who discovered the genus, and the Anopheles mosquito, in whose gut it was first found in the Gambia. In 2016, this bacterium was suddenly all over the news in Wisconsin. People were getting sick with Elizabethkingia anophelis blood infections and dying. The victims were often elderly and in poor health. But this microbe had never, to anyone’s knowledge, caused such a big outbreak before. And it was winter. In Wisconsin. There were no mosquitoes. Eventually 20 patients died: 18 in Wisconsin, one in Michigan, and another in Illinois. What happened? Did something change in Elizabethkingia anophelis to make it so much more dangerous? Yes, according to new genetic analysis of deadly strains from those patients in the Midwest. This may be alarming but it should not be surprising: With a stroke of evolutionary luck, harmless microbes can often turn into pathogens.

The study came together, of all places, on Twitter. In an uncharacteristic act of transparency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began posting the DNA sequences of Elizabethkingia anophelis from patients online in near real time. An @CDC_AMD tweet about this caught the attention of Kat Holt, a microbiologist in Australia. Sylvain Brisse, a microbiologist at the Institut Pasteur in Paris, France, who had the extraordinary timing to have just finished a global survey of Elizabethkingia anophelis diversity, joined in, too. “We call it the tweet heard around the world,” says John McQuiston, the team leader for the CDC’s Special Bacteriology Reference Laboratory. “I literally was sleeping while this was happening and everybody’s emailing me within 20 hours.” Scientists in France, Australia, Wisconsin, and the CDC all ended up collaborating on the study. The first thing they noticed is that all of the sequences looked very different. In a typical outbreak with a single strain, the DNA sequences from bacteria in different patients might have a handful of variations between them. “We were seeing 40, 50, even 100 differences between some of them,” says McQuiston. But the sequences were definitely from the same strain, and the tell was one especially big and obvious mutation: a chunk of DNA more than 60,000 letters long inserted in the middle of a gene called mutY. The gene codes for a protein that repairs broken DNA, but the insertion makes the gene useless. Now it made sense: No mutY, no DNA repair system, a cascade of subsequent mutations. That’s why all the sequences were so different.