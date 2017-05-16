“I didn’t want to screw it up,” thought Kate Rubins, the first person to carry out this experiment in microgravity.

The International Space Station is one big research laboratory. Its earliest research objectives, back in 2000, were pretty straightforward: keep humans alive. Since then, the number of experiments conducted aboard the station has ballooned, and astronauts and cosmonauts spend their days studying how terrestrial science and technology works in microgravity. Over the years, the station’s residents have grown zucchini, beheaded flatworms, maneuvered humanoid robots, tended to mouse embryos, watched the muscles of zebrafish atrophy, and drawn their own blood, using their own bodies as test subjects. Scrolling through NASA’s full list of experiments, one gets the sense that almost any experiment that can be done in a lab on Earth can be replicated in one floating 200 miles above. So it shouldn’t be too surprising that humans have successfully sequenced DNA in space. Last summer, NASA dispatched Kate Rubins, a microbiologist with a doctorate in cancer biology, to try it for the first time. Rubins has spent her career studying infectious diseases and worked with the U.S. Army to develop therapies for the Ebola and Lassa viruses. She has sequenced the DNA of different organisms plenty of times on the ground, but the process was a little bit more nerve-wracking on the space station. “I didn’t want to screw it up,” she says.

I spoke to Rubins during her recent visit to NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C. about the experiments she worked on during her four-month stint on the ISS. Our conversation, edited for length and clarity, is below. But first, a brief rundown of how DNA sequencing actually works. Rubins used a specially made biomolecule sequencing device, a miniature version of the microwave-sized hardware on Earth. DNA samples are fed into its protein nanopores, tiny structures embedded in a synthetic cell membrane. The device sends an ion current through this membrane. When the bases of DNA—guanine, adenine, thymine, and cytosine—move through nanopores, they each create a change in the current. The device measures these tiny disruptions, and scientists use them to determine the sequence of the bases. For the human carrying this out, it’s actually pretty easy. OK, let’s go. Koren: So when you first got to the space station, knowing what you know about how communicable disease works, did you ever have a moment when you realized, I’m in a giant tube of germs? Rubins: So we’re in a giant tube of germs all the time, right? Not to scare you. Sitting here, this room is filled with germs. Most germs aren’t bad. You’re in a microbial environment all the time. What’s interesting is that we’ve actually had this microbial environment that’s been separate from Earth for 16 years. We haven’t had real problems with disease outbreaks or that kind of thing happening on the space station, but it is interesting to potentially study its microbial environment, what different species of bacteria there are, and how that changes over time. I would actually say it’s a little bit better, from an infectious disease perspective, to be isolated. So you’re with three or six people, but you actually have less chance of being sick because it’s not like you’re going through an airport or a subway ride where you’re in contact with a bunch of people.

Koren: How did you start preparing for the DNA-sequencing experiment? Rubins: We’d been working on it for a while. One of the questions we had was, how is the equipment going to survive launch? So we did launch vibration tests. We were also unsure about what would happen in microgravity—you get a lot of bubbles forming [in the solution]. Could we prevent bubbles from forming? We ended up deciding to sequence a mix of non-pathogenic viruses, bacteria, and mouse DNA because that gives you the range and complexity all the way from virus to mammalian organism. Koren: Was there doubt it would work? Rubins: Yeah, it was really an experiment. We were testing this technology and our question was, is this going be successful? And it was, luckily. But that’s pretty much everything in science. You have a hypothesis, you go in, you test it, analyze the results, and see if you have to change anything about the experiment. Koren: How did the experience compare to sequencing DNA on Earth? Rubins: I was surprised at how well it worked. I had tried it out a few times on the ground just to see how the mechanics of loading everything would work, and then it’s pretty different in microgravity, right? You put the pipette on the sequencing flow cell, and you shoot back off in the opposite direction with the same amount of force that you put on the pipette. Anytime you’re handling something, you have to stabilize yourself, so that took a little bit to get used to. I brought some foot restraints over and got myself hooked in. The first time I did it, I had a head lamp on so I could see really well, and some magnifying glasses.