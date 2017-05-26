In the fall of 2015, the worst heatwave in 25 years struck Southern California. Los Angeles saw two back-to-back 100-degree days, which set an October record and plagued the Long Beach marathon. San Diego, meanwhile, cooked in monthly temperatures 7.7 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than usual. But the real weird weather came at night. For more than a week, San Diego’s nighttime low barely fell below 75 degrees, even in the coolest hours before dawn. It remains the hottest string of October nights ever recorded in the city. Nick Obradovich remembers the heat grimly. As a graduate student at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, his window AC unit couldn’t keep his apartment cool, nor could he afford to keep it running most of the time. His bedroom got hotter and hotter as he tossed and turned through the night. As he lay awake, he wondered if other people were going through the same thing. Yes—and they still are, he and his colleagues now argue. The first paper examining the link between climate change and human sleep, published Friday in Science Advances, finds that high nighttime temperatures drive more self-reported sleep problems. Elderly people, and people making less than $50,000 per year, seem especially affected by the trend.

The study draws on data from the largest survey of its kind: a 765,000-person telephone survey conducted between 2002 and 2011 by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The authors then compared those answers—which included a respondent’s location and income—to heat waves during the same period. “When you have anomalously warm nights in the summer, you have increases in reported sleep difficulties,” Obradovich says. Anomalously warm nights are one of the earliest symptoms of human-caused climate change. For the past 10,000 years, the same daily cycle has played out: The sun’s heat streams into the atmosphere during the day, and then much of it radiates back into space at night. But greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide trap that heat and reflect it back into the Earth system, keeping ambient temperatures high even at night. Obradovich argues that these warmer nights are worsening sleep at a physiological level. “We know from a broad literature in the laboratory context that our sleep is regulated pretty heavily by our body temperature—and especially by our core body temperature. The [ambient] temperature in a lab setting can affect someone’s sleep quality,” he says. Previous public-health studies have found that heat waves raise mortality levels among older people. Obradovich suggests that one cause of this elevated mortality could be poorer sleep quality. “It’s a brilliant use of secondary data,” says Jeanne Geiger-Brown, the dean of the school of health professions at Stevenson University and a long-time researcher of the epidemiology of sleep. She was not connected to this study. “The federal government collects data for a variety of things and this particular use of the Behavior Risk Factors Survey—and to link it with the climate data—is very, very innovative. I give them a lot of credit for that.”