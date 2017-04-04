Like most unhappy young men, in my teenage years I went to war with the moon. Stumbling drunk out of boring parties late at night, I’d feel the thing glaring at me from its smug and lofty seat, indifferent and implacable, a faint sneer etched into its face. Looking into the moon means looking into the vertiginous hugeness of history: It’s the same lump of rock seen by kings and heroes for all those thousands of years; they all died, and you will too, but the moon carries on. Wolves howl; I ranted. Are you looking at me? Are you looking at me? The moon doesn’t care; it’s just a mirror, and in its surface we all look very small. I wasn’t alone in my loathing of the moon. In 1958, at the height of the Cold War, both the United States and the Soviet Union developed secret plans for an unprovoked nuclear strike against it. Both operations—probably because of the cosmic sacrilege involved—were disguised with unassuming alphanumeric codenames instead of the usual mythological references or bombastic national abstractions: Project E-4 for the Soviet plan, Project A119 for the American (along with the euphemistic title “A study of lunar research flights”). In each case the idea was to transport an atomic weapon to the moon’s terminator, the twilight-line along its surface where lunar day meets night, and detonate it just after sunset on Earth. First a flash would spread across the dark lunar surface, briefly lighting up the contours of its craters; then an immense cloud of atomic fire and lunar dust would rise. In the absence of an atmosphere, there would be no mushroom cloud. Instead the explosion would have formed a slowly expanding sphere, catching the light of the sun as it grew, and providing an entertaining spectacle and a dire warning clearly visible to friends and enemies on Earth. The nexus of the witch’s unbearable powers was held to lie somewhere … between the body, the menstrual cycle, and the moon. The two projects were carried out in such secrecy that the American and Soviet teams could plausibly have both selected the same night for their detonations. Viewers on Earth might have been treated to the grand farce of two atomic fires burning on the Moon while mission commands scrambled to find out which one was theirs. It’s possible to read all this in two ways. The first, most commonly accepted explanation, is that the paranoia and insanity of the Cold War had reached such a pitch that sane men (and they were overwhelmingly men) could meet together and decide that it was necessary to project this struggle onto the surface of our planet’s oldest companion, to desecrate its timelessness as a show of political force. It’s a good story—fear and hubris running wild, and the terrible consequences that could have resulted—but it’s not the only interpretation. Forget the ideology, and what you have is a simultaneous effort by the two superpowers to do the exact same thing. They’d cooperated before, in the war against Nazi Germany; it’s possible that, a decade later, they repeated this pact without even knowing it, banding together to plot the joint destruction of our oldest foe. There’s a secret history of the moon, a long tradition in which Earth’s largest satellite has been viewed as an object of fear, hate, and distrust. The Soviet-American nuclear plot might be its grandest expression, but the hidden war has been going for millennia. Every society has constructed some kind of astrological system for itself, in which the sub-lunar world is influenced by cosmic events—but in the case of the moon, there’s the worry that it might actually work. In the early modern witch-hunts, an emerging capitalism’s great war against its women, the nexus of the witch’s unbearable powers was held to lie somewhere in the web of connections between the body, the menstrual cycle, and the moon above us. The Malleus Maleficarum, the great and hideous Catholic treatise against witchcraft, insists that demonic powers are “deeply affected by certain phases of the Moon.” And in most of Mediterranean traditions that congealed into the ideologies of the west, lunar deities tend to be female. (One bizarre charge against Islam from some fundamentalist Christians is that its god is actually a moon god, as evidenced by the crescent moon symbol, and therefore evil, a Satanic opponent to the resolutely solar god of Abraham and Moses.) And the identification works both ways: The qualities of the moon—its radiance, its mutability, its sly influence and keening distance—are imposed on a socially constructed femininity. Any patriarchal society will inevitably end up coming into conflict with the great mother in the sky.

The moon rules the night, and its gleam only gives definition to the darkness. No horror film can do without its brief shot of an engorged moon floating predatory over the horizon. Lunatic, of course, derives from the Latin luna; the Romans believed that madness takes place under some lunar spell, and they weren’t alone. “It is the very error of the moon,” Shakespeare’s Othello declares. “She comes nearer earth than she was wont, and makes men mad.” Under a full moon the mad are inflamed, the epileptics frenzied, the werewolves and vampires summoned. The solar powers of law and order are weakened. Pliny the Elder even went so far as to attempt a naturalistic explanation for the lunar effect: because dew comes from the moon, a full moon leads to an overabundance of dew in the brain, leaving it “unnaturally moist and choked with phlegm.” And while most people no longer believe in the humoral theory, the belief in lunar madness still remains. Despite the lack of conclusive evidence linking lunar cycles with madness or criminality, police departments in Britain and the United States step up their street patrols during a full moon, and while 43 percent of Americans believe that the moon has some effect on psychological wellbeing, that number rises to 81 percent among mental-health workers. But like any moon, the moon-as-threat, or the enemy moon assaulting the sky, takes on different shapes. In February this year, the video-games writer and Congressional candidate Brianna Wu tweeted her concerns over SpaceX announcing that it was planning to launch a crewed mission to the moon. “The moon,” she wrote, “is probably the most tactically valuable military ground for earth. Rocks dropped from there have power of 100s of nuclear bombs.” This isn’t exactly true—you can’t “drop” anything from there, because it isn’t “up”; but it does tap into a surprisingly widespread worry: that something is about to attack us from the moon.