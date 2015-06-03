If he’s hemmed in by the old laws, the EPA administrator should ask his fellow Republicans for new ones.

Whenever Scott Pruitt, the new administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is pressed on his plans to dismantle the agency’s rules and regulations, he falls back on an easy excuse: The statute made me do it. That’s what happened last weekend, when Pruitt went onto Fox News Sunday. Chris Wallace, the show’s longtime host, asked him how he would achieve the public-health benefits of the Clean Power Plan while the rule was out of force. According to the EPA, the Clean Power Plan would avert 90,000 asthma attacks and 3,600 premature deaths per year; President Trump ordered that the plan be reviewed and weakened last week. “You think doing away with the Clean Power Plan is going to improve air quality, which you say is a major goal?” asked Wallace. “Look, Chris—what we have to keep in mind is that the EPA only possesses the authority that Congress gives it. And the EPA has tried twice to regulate CO₂,” Pruitt said. “As much as we want to see progress on clean air and clean water, with an understanding that we can also grow jobs, we have to do so within the framework that Congress has passed. The tools have to be in the toolbox.”

Wallace wasn’t having it. “You’re giving me a regulatory answer, a political answer,” he said at one point. “You’re not giving a health answer.” Pruitt again replied that he was rolling back the EPA’s regulatory overreach, and Wallace moved on to asking about Pruitt’s climate-change denialism. (The Washington Post has a longer account of the incredible interview.) This is how many conversations with Pruitt have gone. When pressed on his plan to reverse or weaken the EPA’s environmental rules, Pruitt says that he is merely following the law. During his confirmation hearing, for instance, he granted that “the climate is changing,” but then pivoted: “The job of administrator is to carry out statutes as passed by this body. In response to the CO₂ issue, the EPA administrator is constrained by statutes.” Related Story How U.S. Environmental Law Works Pruitt may be right that aspects of the Clean Power Plan run afoul of the Clean Air Act and the Constitution. Certainly many conservative legal experts and a few high-profile liberals agree with him. Last winter, the Supreme Court did take the unprecedented step of staying the plan, rendering it essentially inactive until the legal challenges against it were resolved. (At the same time, the high court has been clear that the EPA does possess the authority to regulate carbon dioxide.) But the Clean Power Plan was written as it was for a reason. The EPA only issued the rule after President Obama failed to get a climate law through Congress. After Republicans took back the House in 2010, the path for climate legislation was closed off. From Obama’s perspective, the great benefit of the Clean Power Plan was that it let him do something to mitigate climate change. For this reason, it had to respect the boundaries of the Clean Air Act as passed.