When algae die, they drift to the ocean floor, their bodies becoming one with the seabed’s muck. This algal rain falls constantly, and as layers of organic matter build up over the years, they bury the bacteria that grow on the seabed. Subsumed in the mire, many bacteria die. But some, a hardy few, survive. And when geochemists and biologists drill down into the seabed and pull up long, black cores that reflect hundreds or thousands of years of accumulation, they find the living descendants of the original bacterial internees. How do the microbes manage to stay alive down there? Since nothing comes in or out, they must have some way of subsisting on the remains of the algae that buried their ancestors so long ago. So one answer might be that they’ve evolved to make more efficient use of the extremely scanty resources they’re entombed with. But a recent study in PNAS suggests that something very different is true: The bacteria living meters down, under 5,000 years of dead algae, hardly seem to be evolving at all. In fact they are reproducing extremely slowly, so any adaptation, if it’s happening, would not have much chance to take effect. Although many bacteria double in number every few minutes, these researchers’ calculations suggest that in seabed bacteria, it takes on the order of hundreds of years.

Seabed bacteria are thought to be a peculiar bunch, says Kasper Kjeldsen, a biochemist at Aarhus University in Denmark. You’d have to be, to live like them: “There’s very little energy available when you have to continue eating from the same lunch box” for thousands of years, he says. “It is one of the most energy-limited environments on our planet.” But it has been difficult to study the microbes’ biology, because they will not grow in a Petri dish. Instead, researchers have had to develop techniques for inferring things about them from their DNA, which they can extract from the columns of muck. Because different depths represent known eras—the mud’s age can be pinpointed with carbon dating—it’s possible to study the bacteria’s change over time. To that end, Kjeldsen and colleagues extracted cores from four sites in Aarhus Bay, and took samples from five different points along each core’s length. Then they sequenced the DNA of individual bacteria from each time point, and compared it with all the others’. They found that the species of bacteria that live in the depths exist on the seabed’s surface as well, though they are comparatively rare among the populations there. That reinforces the idea of a select bunch, better fit for the challenges of being buried alive, persisting after the others die. It’s a world moving in slow motion, encased in Jell-O—or rather, in sediment. The team also found that once the microbes were buried, their DNA did not change. “What we saw was there is a very low genetic diversity with a population across depth and time, in the sediment,” says Kjeldsen. “This tells us that the evolutionary change over time is very, very, very low.”