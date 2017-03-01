When John Bruno sees shark fins circling his boat, he’s happy. They tell him that he’s sitting on top of pristine coral reefs, like the ones he swam among as a child. “When you drop down, there’ll be four to six sharks circling you, bumping you, checking you out,” he says. They’ll be accompanied by six-foot goliath groupers, three-foot snappers, barracuda, and more. Such reefs were the norm for the Caribbean in the 1970s. Now, they’re vanishingly rare. “In 99 percent of the reefs, the predators are absent,” says Bruno. “I once went 10 years without seeing a shark.” That’s a problem. These large predators both reflect and safeguard the health of coral reefs. If they’re fished out, the rippling consequences can be devastating, leading to fewer fish and sicklier corals. And since those changes happened decades ago, they’ve influenced our perceptions of what coral reefs should look like. We think of the kaleidoscopic realms of Pixar movies or aquarium tanks, but those are reefs that have already been badly depleted. Pristine ones are worlds where predators abound, and colorful prey cower within the coral. “It’s like the difference between the English countryside and the African Serengeti,” says Bruno. “Coral reefs reef around the world should have way more fish than they have right now,” says Abel Valdivia from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. The question is: how much more? “We don’t know the answer for sure, because most studies have looked at reefs after we fished them out.”

To understand just how far they’ve fallen—and thus, how much work we’ll need to do to restore them—Valdivia and Bruno traveled to 39 reefs across the Caribbean, from degraded and barren ones, to protected sites that are still teeming with predators. In each place, they measured temperature, depth, coral cover, wave exposure, and more. They noted human influence by recording nearby population sizes, electrical consumption, amount of cultivated land, proximity to markets, and more. And they counted fish, big and small, predator and prey. They found huge variations. Compared to the most impoverished site, the most pristine one had 9 times as many fish by weight, and almost 90 times as many predators. The team showed that all the other factors they studied—human influence, environmental conditions, and more—could account for around half of that variation. (“For ecology, that’s amazing,” says Valdivia.) And using their data, they could reasonably predict how many fish a particular reef should theoretically be able to hold, if you removed human influence. “When we stop killing them, they bounce back pretty reliably. It takes a couple of decades, but they do.” Some, like the Gardens of the Queen in Cuba and the Dry Tortugas in Florida, are already performing as well as expected. The majority are not. Some reefs contain between 10 and 30 percent of their maximum capacity of sharks, groupers, barracudas, jacks, tarpon, and other large predators. Even reefs within marine reserves, where fishing is forbidden, had, on average, just a third of the predators they ought to harbor. Partly, that’s because the fishing bans aren’t being enforced properly. It’s also because large predators move a lot; if they swim out of protected waters, they get hooked.