Microbiology has always been about recognizing the scale of what is unknown. In the beginning, the unknown was that microbes existed at all.

The invention of the microscope proved that these tiny, single-celled organisms live all around us. Then the invention of DNA sequencing helped reveal the full diversity of microbes out in nature, 99 percent of which cannot be grown and studied in a lab.

Well, not the full diversity, it turns out. The three domains that make up all life on Earth are bacteria, archaea, and complex life (which includes us humans). And a new study of gut microbiomes finds that a common DNA sequencing technique overlooks 90 percent of the diversity in archaea—the single-celled organisms that comprise the oft-forgotten third domain. Archaea and bacteria are both microbes—microscopic and single-celled —but do not make the mistake, as scientists once did, of thinking they are basically alike.

Archaea are at once alien and intimately familiar. Many of the most well-known ones are extremophiles, which live in harsh environments like hot springs. Yet, archaea may be evolutionarily more closely related to us—multicellular humans—than bacteria. “When I tell people I work on archaea, most people don’t even know what it is,” said Kasie Raymann, a microbiologist at the University of Texas at Austin and an author of the study.

In humans, the universal primers found just one type of archaea; the archaea-specific primers found 37.

Raymann and her colleagues wanted to study archaea living in the guts of humans as well as other great ape species like bonobos, gorillas, and orangutans. So they used the typical method: First, find some ape poo. And second, extract DNA from it. Scientists looking for microbial diversity usually sequence regions from one particular gene, called 16S rRNA. To find it, they use primers, two short pieces of DNA that match the beginning and end of the region they want to sequence. The primers stick to the two ends, and enzymes swoop in to copy the flanked region thousands or millions times over. It’s these copies that get sequenced.

As is still typical, the team used “universal primers,” which are supposed to pick up both bacteria and archaea. But they also sequenced their samples a second time using archaea-specific primers. The difference was profound. In humans, the universal primers found just one type of archaea; the specific primers found 37. Orangutans: 161 to 7. Gorillas: 135 to 7. Bonobos: 71 to 6. Chimpanzee: 69 to 7. The most common group of archaea the team found were methanogens, which produce methane.