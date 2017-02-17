Here’s what happens now that Scott Pruitt has been approved by the Senate.

Scott Pruitt, the former attorney general of Oklahoma, was confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 52-46 to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday afternoon, after a marathon all-night session in which Democrats held the floor for hours to oppose his nomination. The vote came less than a day after an Oklahoma court ordered Pruitt to release thousands of pages of correspondence between his office and the oil-and-gas industry, saying Pruitt had been in “abject failure” to comply with Oklahoma’s open-records law. With his confirmation, the EPA gets a leader more hostile to its policies than it has had in three decades. Pruitt’s official state website has long called him a “leading advocate against the EPA’s activist agenda.” Now, he will get to set that agenda. Two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, voted to confirm Pruitt. Susan Collins of Maine was the sole Republican to oppose the nominee. “I have significant concerns that Mr. Pruitt has actively opposed and sued the EPA on numerous issues that are of great importance to the state of Maine,” she said on Wednesday, citing his work to remove restrictions on airborne mercury emissions and cross-state smog.