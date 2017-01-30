They’re often the first arrivals at the scene of the crime—buzzing, sapphire-bodied flies that herald the appearance of other flies, beetles, and a whole buggy ecosystem that will take over a corpse. Known as Chrysomya marginalis, this distinctive, red-eyed blowfly descends upon dead animals to lay eggs, giving their offspring flesh to feast on. And it may be able to help South African authorities catch the poachers who are destroying the country’s rhino population.

In South Africa, poachers kill at least 1,000 rhinos for their horns annually. The horns are sold in East Asian countries such as Vietnam, where they’ve traditionally been used as a remedy for ailments from sexual dysfunction to cancer. No research backs up these purported benefits—the horns are made of the same protein that forms hair and nails—yet poachers continue to target rhinos, particularly in the Kruger National Park, a nature reserve twice the size of Cyprus that straddles South Africa and Mozambique.

Related Story Why Does a Rhino Horn Cost $300,000? Because Vietnam Thinks It Cures Cancer and Hangovers

Since the poaching explosion in 2008, authorities have tried a number of initiatives to curb the poaching, including the deployment of hundreds of army soldiers to national parks, DNA tracking to follow horns from rhino to market, and drones to surveil large areas of the parks. Still, rangers find the carcasses of these endangered animals, a bloody mess where their horns used to be. So now they’re hoping that one little species of fly could give park rangers and police the data they need to nab poachers.

“Science, just like insects, just like crime, is constantly evolving and adapting.”

“C. marginalis arrives very promptly at dead things, just after they have died,” says Martin Villet, a professor of entomology at Rhodes University, where he directs the Southern African Forensic Entomology Research Laboratory. The fly has a particular preference for large creatures (usually more than 100 pounds) and lays eggs in a dead body almost immediately.

This timing could make the C. marginalis offspring an ideal marker of how long a corpse has been lying around before it starts visibly decomposing. The insect has four distinct life stages—egg, larva, pupa, and then adult—and the larva sheds its skin twice, allowing for even more specific differentiation. “Very roughly, the egg lasts up to 48 hours, the larva is about five days, and the pupa is about two weeks,” Villet says. “How old the grubs are gives a good estimate as to when [an animal] died.”

He likens this data to cellphone records, showing where someone was at the time of a crime. “If you know that something has been dead for two days, you know that someone could have travelled for two days,” he says. It narrows down the possible location of the poacher if they are still in the park, or places specific suspects in the vicinity of the crime scene.

“If it’s a very fresh carcass, you may want to increase your efforts in a certain area,” says Danny Govender, a disease ecologist at SANParks, the organization that manages South Africa’s national parks. The data can also aid reporting statistics and monitoring which anti-poaching strategies are working.