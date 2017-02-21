I spoke to Van Houten about her political ambitions. An edited transcript of our conversation follows. Ed Yong: Why run for Congress? Tracy Van Houten: It’s been several years in the making. I love my job at the JPL, but I’ve been feeling this calling, that something bigger was needed from me. I was hoping to make a run for the California state legislature in 2018 or 2020—and then Trump was elected. And his first weeks in office brought executive order after executive order, and horrendous cabinet nominee after horrendous cabinet nominee. When this special election opened up, I thought I must accelerate my plans and do this now. I’ve been very involved with my community and the Society of Women Engineers and public schools here. I realized that everything I’ve been doing in my life has been leading to this point. Yong: Tell me more about that path. What was the first step? Van Houten: I did an engineering elective in high school, and although I was one of just two girls out of 40, I had the highest grades in the class. I loved the design process, and I always had this infatuation with space. So when I was 15, I became singularly focused on getting to JPL. I decided that’s where I wanted to work. For the next several years, if I met anyone with any association with JPL, I would collect their business cards and write little notes saying: This person’s uncle’s boss’s niece knows someone who works at JPL. By my senior year in college, I had a notebook with 200 business cards, and I just carpet-bombed the network. And it worked.

Yong: So, you’re in the job you’ve worked toward for years, you help to explore other worlds, and you are literally a rocket scientist. And you’re given that up for a life in politics? Van Houten: Everything I’ve done so far in my career has been to study the big questions about the universe. And right now, that doesn’t feel big enough. That contribution feels so pitiful when our rights and environment and families are on the line. You need to have a seat at the table. The only way we’ll change Washington is if we change the people who we send there. Engineers make up less than 2 percent of Congress, and I believe that if I’m elected, I’d be the first ever woman engineer in Congress. It’s shocking to me that in 2017, that would be a novelty. So, part of this is about inspiring the next wave of young women, moms, and those with in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) backgrounds to run. I’ve been a mentor for a long time and I can see in the faces of my mentees how deeply this election has affected them. I feel that this is the right response. Yong: What specifically have you done to inspire the next wave of women in STEM? Van Houten: At JPL, I have mentored nearly 40 summer students and early-career hires. They haven’t all been women, but certainly well over half have been. For the last two years, I’ve been part of a team whose specific mission is to go to women’s organizations and recruit women to JPL. I’m also a life member of the Society of Women Engineers, and was a leader of that organization in college. Out of college, I helped to develop a program within the organization that identified and trained future leaders in engineering. That program has been in existence for 11 years now, and has graduated hundreds of women engineers. [Van Houten also won an Emerging Leader Award from the Society of Women Engineers in 2016.]