The threat of drug-resistant bacteria grows more pressing with every year. These microbes can shrug off the most potent antibiotics, including some drugs of last resort. Some bacteria have become resistant to all of our available drugs. Scary stuff, but bacteria don’t have to resist antibiotics to defy them. There is another way—a much simpler, very common, and largely unappreciated one. The vast majority of antibiotics work by killing bacteria that are actively growing and multiplying. Think of the antibiotics as wrenches thrown into the midst of whirring machines. If the machines are off—their cogs still, their motors silent—the wrenches have no effect. So it is with bacteria. By simply doing nothing, and entering a dormant or extremely slow-growing state, they can survive. They can keep their heads down until the antibiotic has diffused away and the danger has passed. This strategy is called tolerance, and the cells that practice it are called persisters. It’s very different from resistance. Resistant microbes have special genetic tools that allow them to flout antibiotics: They build pumps that expel the drugs, or enzymes that destroy them. Persisters have no such innate tricks; if they start growing again in the presence of an antibiotic, they’d die. It’s their behavior that saves them—and that behavior is common to many microbes. Hit a colony with antibiotics and most will die, but a small fraction will persist. When the drugs disappear, they can rebound, which is partly why many infections are so hard to treat.

Tolerance and resistance may be different strategies, but they are also connected. As Irit Levin Reisman, from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, has now demonstrated, the former can lead to the latter. Reisman exposed the common gut microbe E. coli to the antibiotic ampicillin, at doses commonly used to treat people. After several cycles of exposure, as expected, the bacteria evolved to be resistant; they developed mutations in a gene called ampC, which allowed them to destroy ampicillin. By the experiment’s end, the team needed a million times more of the drug to restrain the bacteria. By tracing the history of these microbes, the team noticed that the resistant strains only ever emerged from tolerant ones. First, the microbes developed mutations that slowed their growth, allowing them to persist through the waves of ampicillin. Only then did they acquire the crucial ampC mutations that they used to defuse the drug itself. “It was very clear,” says Nathalie Balaban, who led the study. “Each time we got resistance, the bacteria had become tolerant before.” “That’s an unanticipated link,” says Kim Lewis, from Northeastern University. “Many people, including me, have been arguing that tolerance allows the pathogen to survive and live to fight another day. And if you have a surviving population, sooner or later, resistance will develop. But what [Balaban and her team] have shown is that when the resistance mutation occurs in the background of tolerance, the pathogen survives better.” “The million-dollar question is whether this occurs in the clinic.” After all, why don’t the bacteria just evolve resistance straight away? Why do they always try tolerance first? Balaban has two answers, which she confirmed through simulations.