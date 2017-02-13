WASHINGTON, D.C.—A district court judge denied a request to halt the drilling of the Dakota Access pipeline on Monday. Construction of the 1,100-mile project will continue for now. The ruling adds another chapter to the convoluted legal history of the Dakota Access pipeline. The case is mired in procedural and statutory minutiae, but it commands huge public interest: In the United States, it is the highest-profile indigenous-rights cause in a generation. It has also become an early test of how the Trump administration will challenge the federal bureaucracy. The number of entities who are involved in the case, and the number of legal questions still open in it, means that Dakota Access is back in the news on a near-weekly basis. Many of these stories look roughly the same. So here is what a concerned reader might want to know about Monday’s hearing: 1. Before the hearing, the Cheyenne River Sioux were seeking a temporary restraining order to stop work on the pipeline. The members of that tribe allege that the pipeline constitutes the arrival of a slippery, malicious, and long-prophesied “Black Snake,” and that the presence of the snake will doom the tribe and desecrate the sacred water in Lake Oahe. This would keep them from practicing their religion. (I wrote about the Cheyenne River Sioux’s religious-freedom claim last week.)

2. In a very narrow ruling premised only on these religious-freedom claims, Judge Jed Boasberg denied this request for a restraining order. Boasberg drew a distinction implicit in the tribe's brief: that while oil flowing through the pipeline would desecrate Lake Oahe, the pipeline itself would not. Since only the flow of oil would harm the tribe's practice of the Lakota religion, he ruled that pipeline construction could go forward. This would give Energy Transfer Partners and the Army Corps time to file a counter-brief, and it would give him time to consider the deeper issues at hand. 3. The judge promised to rule on the merits of the religious-freedom question before oil starts coursing through the pipeline. Energy Transfer Partners, the company developing the pipeline, reports that it has started to bore a hole for the pipeline beneath Lake Oahe, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Its lead attorney said that it could complete construction on the pipeline anywhere from three weeks to two months from now.

