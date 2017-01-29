Samira Asgari had been preparing for the trip for months. She had just earned her PhD from a Swiss university and was ready to start a postdoctoral fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, studying how a person’s genes affect our response to tuberculosis. But on Saturday morning, at Frankfurt Airport, she was intercepted by an American consulate, who stopped her from boarding her plane to Boston. “He said that it’s the U.S. government who issues the visa, and if they change their mind, the visa isn’t valid,” she says. They had indeed changed their mind. On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order banning citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries—Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, and Yemen—from entering America under any visa, for at least 120 days. Asgari, who is Iranian, was sent back to Switzerland. Having given up her apartment in anticipation of the move, she has nowhere to stay. To make matters worse, her luggage is missing.

“The shock wore off yesterday evening. Now there’s just extreme sadness, and a very strong feeling that I’ve been discriminated against,” she says. “Even in Iran, you have this picture of America as a dreamland. But for people like me, this isn’t the America we imagined.” For years, Iran has led the U.S. State Department's list of state sponsors of terrorism, and so it is not unusual that Iranian scientists would face extra scrutiny from security officials, especially given concerns about nuclear proliferation in Iran. However, like the other countries affected by the ban, no immigrants from Iran have carried out terrorist attacks on U.S. soil between 1975 and the end of 2015. And given the blanket nature of the ban, it affects many scientists who have nothing to do with nuclear research. Asgari is only one of hundreds of scientists who have been affected by Trump’s ban, which also applies to green-card holders who have permanent residence in the U.S., but have gone overseas for professional or personal reasons. That includes Ali Abdi, an Iranian PhD student studying anthropology at Yale University. A few hours after taking part in the Women’s March in DC, he left the U.S. to do ethnographic research in Afghanistan. He’s now stuck in Dubai, awaiting a visa from the Afghan consulate. If that falls through, he doubts he can return to the U.S. despite having a green card, and he rules out a return to Iran because of his record of civil rights activism. “Let see how things unfold in the U.S.,” he says. “I am sure people around the globe will resist.”

Some already have. On Friday afternoon, thousands of academics, including a dozen Nobel laureates, signed a petition protesting Trump’s order. On Saturday, thousands of protesters filled airports in half-a-dozen major U.S. cities. On a Twitter account called @FreeSciNet, Jen Golbeck from the University of Maryland started building a network to support scientists who were blocked from re-entry, helping them with parked cars, untended pets, and more. The ACLU also sprang into action. In response to their petition, federal judge Ann Donnelly issued a nationwide stay, decreeing that anyone who had already arrived at U.S. airports with valid visas would be allowed to remain; three other judges followed suit. But these measures are temporary. They don’t undo the full executive order, which the Department of Homeland Security has said it will “continue to enforce.” And they don’t apply to future arrivals. “Many talented friends of mine can't come back to finish their degrees, simply because they went back to their hometowns to visit their parents,” says Saeed Mehraban, an Iranian PhD student who is working on quantum computing at MIT, and is currently in Austin visiting his advisor. “I’m just taking a domestic flight from Texas to Boston, and I’m still scared they may do me harm.” “Professional and personal lives are being destroyed,” says Josh Plotkin from the University of Pennsylvania. One of his postdoctoral fellows—an Iranian, and a legal permanent resident of the U.S.—was traveling abroad when Trump’s order was signed. “They are now separated from their spouse, and likely unable to attend faculty job interviews that are scheduled in the coming weeks. This postdoc was working on new ways to treat HIV/AIDS.”

Others who are in the country are effectively trapped. They can’t leave, lest they be denied re-entry. Indeed, many are being told to stay put by their institutions. On Friday afternoon, MIT sent an email to its international scholars advising them to “consider postponing any travel outside of the U.S.” until the executive orders had been clarified. Harvard University sent a similar email late Saturday, adding that since “the executive order also contemplates that additional countries could be added to the banned list… all foreign nationals should carefully assess whether it is worth the risk to travel outside the country.” International travel is a major and inescapable part of modern science. Many scientists have foreign collaborators, which “substantially increases the pace of discovery and ideas,” says Plotkin. Researchers are expected to attend conferences abroad to share their work. Some have no choice but to fly to visit remote field sites, or unique paleontological digs, or sites of disease outbreaks, or one-of-a-kind facilities like telescopes and observatories. For many Iranian students in the U.S., restrictions were already harsh. “When we get a visa, it’s usually a single-entry visa,” says Farshad Nasiri, who is studying for a PhD in mechanical engineering at George Washington University. “If I were to leave the States and visit my family, I’d have to reapply for a visa and go through the whole process. I didn’t want to risk it so, for four years, I haven’t travelled. Even before Trump, it was already pretty rough; this will make it even more difficult.”

The new policies could also isolate American institutions from major sources of foreign talent. “The upshot is that, until further notice, science departments at American universities can no longer recruit PhD students from Iran—a country that… has long been the source of some of our best talent,” wrote Scott Aronson (Mehraban’s supervisor), on his personal blog. “This will directly affect this year’s recruiting season, which is just now getting underway.” Every scientist whom I contacted for this story had tales of colleagues who left and are being denied re-entry, friends who were applying for jobs in the U.S. and now reconsidering, departments that have lost prospective hires, international collaborators who were planning to travel to the U.S. for research but have been denied entry, and foreign academics who are planning to boycott American conferences. “It’s going to destabilize a lot of labs, faculty recruitments, contributions from conferences,” says Houra Merrikh from the University of Washington. “This will have a big impact at all levels in science.” Merrikh is an immigrant herself. When she was three, her family fled the Iran-Iraq war and settled in Turkey. At sixteen, she moved to Texas with a green card, no family, and no money; she worked through several poor-paying jobs so she could pay for a college spot. Now a naturalized citizen of 14 years and a professor of microbiology, she studies the evolution of infectious microbes.