There’s a pretty story we tell ourselves about environmental problems: Once you fix them, they immediately start to improve. Smog works like this. In cities where air quality is a problem, smog tends to worsen on weekdays, because millions of people are commuting and factories are fully productive. On weekends, when fewer people drive, the air tends to clear. Likewise, when the country chose to address its smog problem, it got better. In 1970, Congress passed the Clean Air Act and told the EPA to start regulating air pollution. Smog across the country began to dissipate, and certain lung conditions became less common. Air pollution is not the problem today that it was in the 1960s and early 1970s because the United States addressed it. It is a pleasant story. It’s true for some issues. For global warming, it is a fable. Greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere today will cause the seas to rise for centuries to come, even if those gases leave the atmosphere relatively rapidly, finds a new study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The study specifically examined short-lived greenhouse gases like methane. Methane is the main ingredient in natural gas, and it contributes about a third of modern-day global warming. It’s very powerful, trapping heat 25 times more efficiently than carbon dioxide, but it’s also ephemeral. On average, a molecule of methane is absorbed the soil or destroyed in the atmosphere 10 years after it is emitted. A molecule of CO₂ can float around for centuries. Yet the paper shows that the consequences of that methane molecule will last for more than a millennium, causing the the seas to rise higher and higher all the time. That’s because sea-level rise is not only caused by extra water, but by hotter water. As the oceans absorb heat, they expand—and it takes a very long time for this heat to leave. “The ocean remembers, and that’s really the key message,” says Susan Solomon, an author of the paper and a professor of atmospheric science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “The sea takes a very, very long time to cool down once you’ve heated it up.” Solomon is a luminary in the field of atmospheric sciences: She led the first Antarctic expedition to study the hole in the ozone layer, and she was among the first to identify how that hole actually formed. Her and her colleagues’ current finding comes at an unfortunate time: Evidence increasingly suggests that the planet’s methane problem is only getting worse. Last month, an international group of researchers presented a new analysis showing that methane emissions increased after 2007 and began surging in 2014 and 2015. Scientists aren’t yet sure whether melting permafrost, the worldwide growth in natural-gas fracking, or some other source are responsible for the sudden upswing. “There’s this misconception that as we stop emitting these gases, the climate effects will actually go away.” The study informs an ongoing discussion among people who care about global warming. Some people advocate for reducing emissions of CO₂, the most abundant greenhouse gas. Carbon dioxide lasts for centuries in the atmosphere, and will be responsible for most of climate change’s ill effects.

But in the short term, carbon dioxide will be aided by “short-lived greenhouse gases,” like methane, nitrous oxide, and the synthetic chemicals called halocarbons. These don’t last longer than a century in the atmosphere, but they can trap much more heat than CO₂. Some think we should tackle them first. “Our study shows we need to mitigate both as soon as possible. There are no trade-offs,” says Kirsten Zickfeld, an author of the new paper and a professor at Simon Fraser University. She cited recent research that showed that the heat trapped by gases like methane lasted far longer than 10 years. “There’s this misconception that as we stop emitting these gases, the climate effects will actually go away,” she told me. But that’s not true. Short-lived greenhouse gases, she says, “must be mitigated as soon as possible if future warming and sea-level rise are to be mitigated.” In their study, Solomon, Zickfeld, and their co-author Dan Gilford projected what would happen if methane emissions accelerated to 2050, and then dropped off entirely. They found that though much of the methane had left the atmosphere relatively quickly, its trapped heat was still causing about three-feet of sea-level rise in 2900. Though they ended their model in that year, the seas were still rising. They also ran this experiment for the Montreal Protocol, a 1980s-era international environmental treaty that restricted many of the chemicals causing the hole in the ozone layer. These gases are short-lived, and they also trapped a lot of heat in the atmosphere. The authors show that the “world avoided” much higher sea levels with the Montreal Protocol.