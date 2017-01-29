Not long after the Earth cooled down, a few hundred million years after its crust solidified, life showed up. Fossils called stromatolites, which are sediments stuck together by ancient bacterial colonies, tell the story of our oldest known ancestors on this planet. But the record of life on Earth is not confined to the Earth. Life has plenty of calling cards, and some of them—like radio waves, for instance—escape the planet and head to the stars. Even the most ancient signatures of life have arrived somewhere else, according to a new study in Nature. The moon is dusted in a fine layer of oxygen, suggesting Earth’s companion is continually polluted by the byproducts of life. Far from a barren rock, the moon is actually rich in many of the materials we take for granted on Earth, like water ice and noble gases, which are hidden within its shadowed craters. But the provenance of its oxygen has been unclear. Some of the gas is probably native to the moon, based on its elemental form. Some of it probably comes from the flow of charged particles the sun blows into the solar system, called the solar wind. And some must come from Earth, carried along the solar wind like dust in a breeze. Nobody has been able to demonstrate this, in part because it’s hard to tease apart whether the oxygen is from Earth or the sun itself. To do that, scientists in Japan used data from a 10-year-old lunar orbiter, along with some convenient cosmic geometry.

Kaguya, or SELENE, which is the spacecraft’s more common name in English-speaking countries, launched in 2007, orbited the moon for two years, and then crashed into it in 2009. But scientists are still sifting through the wealth of data Kaguya collected there. Last October, for instance, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency released some stunning HD movies and images of our planet viewed from the moon. Recently, Kentaro Terada and colleagues at Osaka University went back through Kaguya’s ion measurements, looking for charged particles that were moving toward the moon and those that were coming from the moon at different times. Their key finding relied on a special arrangement among the Earth, the moon, and the sun. Periodically, they block one another, which is why we have eclipses. The solar wind streams onto the moon and Earth all the time, but about five days every month, the Earth is in the sun’s way. It’s during this time that more atoms from Earth freely fly to the moon. When Kaguya looked at oxygen ions in April 2008, it was clear the oxygen was coming from the Earth, according to Terada. There was a lot more oxygen than the solar wind typically contains, and Earth was blocking most of the solar particles, so it was easier to see the difference. “The upper atmosphere consists of oxygen ions that are easily picked up by the solar wind and transported to the moon,” Terada says. “We think it is going into the lunar soil, based on the observations of the energy of the oxygen ions. Maybe some portion is implanted on the moon, and some portion is lost into interplanetary space.”