Astronomers have known for nearly a century that the universe is expanding, and has been since the moment it exploded into existence in the Big Bang. Everywhere in the universe, galaxies, including our own, are moving away from each other. “Take an uninflated balloon and cover it with dots. Each point represents a galaxy,” the FAQ webpage for the Hubble Space Telescope offers as an analogy. “When you inflate the balloon, the points move away from one another.” What astronomers are still trying to determine, however, is exactly how fast the universe is expanding. On Thursday, the latest measurement of the rate of expansion, known as the Hubble constant, was announced, and it’s both exciting and confusing. The estimate, which was made by H0liCOW, a project led by international scientists from the Max Planck Institute in Germany, the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland, and other institutions, lines up with some previous figures, but not others.

This discrepancy could be a statistical fluctuation, which could be avoided as scientists and technology get better at measuring the Hubble constant. Or it could be attributed to something else entirely—like new physics beyond our understanding of how the universe works. Scientists have spent years refining methods for measuring the Hubble constant, using powerful telescopes on the ground and in Earth’s orbit. Some scientists look to the early universe by studying the cosmic microwave background, the radiation from the Big Bang that fills the universe in every direction to this day. Others look at the more recent universe, examining the light coming from Cepheid stars, objects whose brightness pulsates, or supernovae, the explosions of stars that can outshine entire galaxies. The newest estimate of the Hubble constant, which is set to appear in five studies in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, came from the observation of three nearby galaxies and several distant quasars, the brightest objects in the known universe. Quasars exist in the cores of faraway galaxies, and their light flickers over time. Some galaxies in our cosmic neighborhood are so massive that they bend the light coming from quasars, producing multiple images of the quasars that astronomers can see. The light arrives at different times, depending on the path it takes through the galaxies; light takes longer to travel through the dense parts of galaxies than through areas that are sparse. Scientists analyzed the delays in travel time in these images to come up with a precise estimate for the Hubble constant.