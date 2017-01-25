Scientists this week were rallying around a rogue National Parks account tweeting facts about climate change—which should tell you just how pessimistic many are about science under Donald Trump. In the president’s first week in office, his administration has moved quickly to restrict communications from U.S. science agencies. The EPA, for example, is reportedly under a media blackout and Trump administration officials are reviewing all content on the agency’s website. Canadian scientists have seen this before. Under Justin Trudeau’s Conservative predecessor, Stephen Harper, the Canadian government routinely prevented scientists from talking to the media, downplayed the effects of climate change, and advocated for oil and gas extraction. The low point in what’s been called Canada’s war on science was Bill C-38, a 2012 budget bill that stealthily stripped away environmental protections and cut funding at research institutes around the country. Government scientists lost their jobs, and monitoring stations shut down.

Then, the protests erupted. In July, a couple hundred scientists came out to Parliament Hill in white lab coats. The Death of Evidence march would be the first of many. And in 2016, Justin Trudeau swept into office, promising action on climate change. Related Story Prof. Smith Goes to Washington Chris Turner is a Calgary-based environmental journalist, who covered science under Harper’s government. He is also the author of The War on Science: Muzzled Scientists and Wilful Blindness in Stephen Harper’s Canada. We spoke by phone yesterday about what American scientists can take away from Canada’s experience under Harper. An edited and condensed transcript of our conversation is below. Sarah Zhang: It’s only day 6 of the Trump administration, and it seems like we’re getting new updates each day about various restriction of U.S. science agencies. Did things move so quickly under Harper in Canada? Chris Turner: That’s one of the big differences. The Harper government knew it would be wildly popular if it was laid out baldly. Their’s was actually quite stealthy, and it took a long time. There were little bits and pieces. One of first things that started to worry people was in early 2011, when a major salmon study in British Columbia came out in the journal Science. It was going to get international media attention because it was showing significant climate-change impacts on salmon populations, and it had international importance. The scientist working on it was told, “You are not putting out a press release about this, you will not talk to the media about this.” But there were only a handful of scientists being specifically told you will not talk.

It really wasn’t until they had a majority government in mid-2011 that Harper’s government did a lot of the stuff, like shutting down basic climate research, dismantling regulatory oversight around environmental issues. That was all buried in a budget bill, piles of these cuts. No government had ever done that before. Zhang: Could you make a case for some optimism then? In the U.S., scientists are already organizing—backing up government data, organizing a march, and getting each other to run for office. Turner: It’s so brazen under Trump, it makes it impossible to say they’re not doing it. They're doing it, and they’re not trying to hide it. Granted, they made it pretty clear about hating EPA during the campaign. So much had been done by the time people even noticed it in Canada. That was part the reason why it got so worrisome. Things like, if you’re a scientist working for Environment Canada, there’s nothing in your contract with the government that says you’re entitled to speak to a reporter. In practice, informally, journalists have always been able to call. What the Harper government did was take those things and turn them on their heads. They’ll say, “A government scientist has never had permission. We haven’t changed anything. All we’ve done is streamline communications to serve Canadians better.” What this eventually led to is a culture of fear of talking about anything.

Once you’ve established that talking is trouble, people will actually begin to silence themselves, which is in some ways the creepiest part of it.

Zhang: Once scientists started protesting, like at the Death of Evidence march, were they able to rack up incremental victories in policy? Or was it a long slog until the next election? Turner: I think we’ve already seen that if there’s a enough pressure, they will back off. [Ed. note: The U.S. government has since disavowed a gag-order on the USDA, walked back a plan to delete the EPA website’s climate pages, and announced that the freeze on EPA’s grants will lift on Friday.] But part of the reason you protest and march is to organize. It gets people into an activist mode, particularly people who aren’t used it.The original march brought attention but they also formed a permanent activist group called Evidence for Democracy that partnered with a whole bunch of others and created a pretty active network of communication. What they absolutely did was make the Harper’s government disposition toward climate science a significant issue in the next election. It was one of the many reasons why the government fell. Zhang: What made those protests effective? Turner: Katie Gibbs, who organized the Death of Evidence March, is not only a research scientist, but she’d also been very active in party politics. She knew organizing, and she knew the importance of things like getting people to sign up to mailing lists that you can then use to get them to come to the next thing and the next thing. One the things Katie and some of the other people involved were willing to do was use strong appeals to emotion. There was certain theatrically, I guess, to the Death of Evidence March. Like, we’re all going to march in lab coats even if we work in kinds of science where we don’t wear lab coats. You had scientists both inside and outside the government actively protesting, which is a thing that really does not come naturally to them.

Zhang: What advice do you have for American journalists covering sciences? Turner: You have to get more aggressive. The guy who was the master of this is Mike De Souza, who at the time was a reporter in Ottawa for Postmedia. He was the one who was extraordinary at, Oh I see the minister is going to be in Calgary, so I bet he'll be talking about energy. I bet there was a much of internal communication where that minister was given advice about what he should be saying about climate change. I can put in the equivalent of a FOIA request for the two weeks prior to that. The other thing is starting to ask way more than you used to, “Do you know any scientists who are...?” It took a couple weeks of talking to colleagues, talking to people I knew at the university, and I was put in touch with someone who was willing to talk anonymously about what was happening about the National Research Council. It was just being turned into a chaotic mess and no one knew that because NRC scientists aren’t in the habit of doing interviews. If you’re doing science reporting, you’re not used to having to use anonymous sources and informal networks. For me personally, I’d written at that point two books on climate change and renewable energy and solutions, and people tended to be extraordinarily willing to talk and telling their stories. It was a pretty major reversal for me. Zhang: One of the things that happened under Harper was the elimination of Canada’s mandatory long-form census in 2011. We’re talking about “alternative facts” now, but this seemed like an attempt to make facts completely unavailable. And these facts are now unavailable forever.