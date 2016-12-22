Staff picks from the past year of coverage at The Atlantic

At the risk of stating the obvious, it’s been a big year for news. (Okay, maybe understating the obvious.) The U.S. presidential election, one of the biggest stories in years, unfolded over the course of 2016, and dominated much of public discourse. Add that to widespread police killings, to the Zika epidemic, to Syria, and it seems like, for readers of news, internet overwhelm reached a new level this year. There’s always too much to read, which means some great stories, for whatever reason, just don’t take off. But through all that’s happening in the world, we believe in the power of science, technology, and health stories to help us understand the world, and to help us understand ourselves. So, we’re recommending some of our favorite overlooked articles we wrote this year. We hope these “second helpings” find a little room on your holiday reading plate. And because we’re not immune, yes, some of them are about Donald Trump.

James Hamblin | March 2 PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: “Is that your good side?” JAMES HAMBLIN: “Neither one is my good side.” Lost for Words A disease called primary progressive aphasia gradually robs people of their language skills while leaving their minds intact. Ed Yong | April 1 “Writing has become very difficult. I can manage to write at a good level for only about 10 minutes, and then I make a lot of spelling errors. I can no longer read a whole scientific paper in one go. And I can really manage one reasonable length conversation a day. Thirty minutes.” How License-Plate Readers Have Helped Police and Lenders Target the Poor Law enforcement can access privately-collected location information about cars—and some low-income neighborhoods have faced extra scrutiny. Kaveh Waddell | April 22 Police, too, have used license-plate readers heavily in low-income areas. The Electronic Frontier Foundation submitted a request in 2014 for information about the Oakland Police Department’s use of license-plate readers. When the advocacy organization analyzed the data it got back, it found that the readers were deployed disproportionately often in low-income areas and in neighborhoods with high concentrations of African-American and Latino residents. A DNA Sequencer in Every Pocket A biotech company is building devices that will allow people to decipher genes in remote jungles, at sea, or even in space—and they say they’re just getting started.

Ed Yong | April 28 Parker foresees that we will enter a “second age of genomics,” one where sequencers will become like telescopes: a formerly boutique scientific instrument that you can now buy from a toy store. Hell for Abortion Providers The Supreme Court struck down a law that would force many Texas clinics to close. But for abortion providers in conservative areas, staying open is just the start. Olga Khazan | June 27 For the first few years after the Midland clinic began providing abortions, there was an “eerie quiet,” as Holeva describes it. Then, practically overnight, the protesters materialized. One group wore matching Jesus robes. Another had what Holeva calls “Mary on a surfboard”—a statuette of the virgin mother affixed to a plank. “It was like a three-ring circus,” she said. Who Needs Convertible Slippers? Designers obsess over “revolutionizing” products, but not everything has to be reinvented. Ian Bogost | July 11 Inside the box, a notice, printed in lower-case casual: “downtime. redesigned.” It promises that my new slippers will offer a “search for adventure” and a communion with “perfection in the mundane.” Suddenly, I am not even sure what slippers are, even. The Quest For the Next Human-Computer Interface What will come after the touch screen? Adrienne LaFrance | July 11 At this point in technological history, interfaces are built so that computers can do as much as possible within the limitations of a human’s sensory motor system. Given what many people use computers for, this arrangement works out well—great, even… For others though, traditional interfaces aren’t enough. Can This App Make Me Happier? For months I tried doing little tasks designed to improve my life, hoping they would add up to something big.

Julie Beck | July 13 “That’s a very American idea, that if you’re unhappy, you’re doing something wrong,” Norem says. “It’s your own fault. I think there is guilt and anxiety about not being happy, and that’s part of what drives the market for self-help books.” (And now, apps.) Unhappiness is sometimes treated like a moral failing. The individualist American dream of pulling yourself up by your bootstraps can leave people wondering where they went wrong if they’re not happy and successful. How to Beat Dengue and Zika: Add a Microbe to Mosquitoes After 30 years of development, virus-beating insects are finally being deployed in megacities around the world. Ed Yong | August 8 In just four months, the dengue-proof insects had almost totally replaced the native ones. For the first time in history, scientists had transformed a population of wild insects to stop them from spreading human diseases. And they did it through symbiosis. Trump Is a Climax of American Masculinity The error in equating aggression with competence James Hamblin | August 8 Trump is both a product of a masculine culture and a beneficiary of its musky tenets. Rather than criticize him or lose faith, his fans forgive and apologize for his words. Masculine culture is both a reason that Trump does what he does and a reason that people accept and trust it. How Crystal Pepsi Anticipated Silicon Valley The clear cola’s nostalgic relaunch harkens back to a time when the world’s problems seemed simple.

Ian Bogost | August 12 Clarity is an ambiguous virtue today. It’s more frequently called “transparency” now, and the naive still advance it as a simple salve for all ills... Today that false dream remains, in the form of technological innovation that promises to “change the world” by producing an even more commercialized version of progress than we endured two decades ago. Would it be a step too far to call Silicon Valley one big, compostable bottle of Crystal Pepsi? Probably. Police Can Use a Legal Gray Area to Rob Anyone of Their Belongings When officers categorize wallets or cellphones as evidence, getting them back can be nearly impossible—even if the owner isn’t charged with a crime. Kaveh Waddell | August 15 “To me it feels like legal robbery, like a shake down. If our clients were doing what the police are doing, it’d be called robbery, and they’d be charged or indicted within a day or two.” Why One Neuroscientist Started Blasting His Core A new anatomical understanding of how movement controls the body’s stress response system James Hamblin | August 24 “If someone dies of a herpes infection, their temporal lobes look like soup,” Strick explained to me. Sex Ed Without the Sex In West Texas, a Christian pregnancy center has grown increasingly involved in reproductive life—including teaching sex ed in public schools. Olga Khazan | September 9 The solution, Judy decided, was to steer kids away from sex, rather than describe how to do it safely. “You might as well say, ‘Well, you're going to smoke dope,’” she told me, “‘so we're going to offer free dope at lunch.’” Tiny Vampires On living with mosquitoes in the time of Zika

Julie Beck | September 15 A mosquito is a vampire. It sucks your blood and leaves a mark...But it’s never more vampiric than when it spreads a virus. Like a vampire, its bite hijacks your body. The bite leaves behind a poison that weakens you, that changes you. Donald Trump Is a 1960s Technology Critic’s Worst Nightmare Half a century ago, media thinkers warned that the television revolution could create a candidate like the Republican nominee. They were right. Adrienne LaFrance | September 22 It is clear that, in 2016, Trump embodies Hughes’s worst fears about what television would engender in presidential politics. Trump is an entertainer-turned-politician who blurs the issues rather than clarifying them, a fear monger who is as adept at exaggeration as he is antagonistic to nuance. Television alone is not responsible for Trump—he’s responsible for himself—but it did help him along the way. The Low-Tech Way to Colonize Mars NASA researchers are modeling Martian settlements after early American colonists. Sarah Zhang | October 18 It’s a mass problem. The more mass you have to take, the more expensive it is to escape Earth’s gravity and get to Mars. And some of the heaviest cargo will be material to shelter astronauts from the radiation zipping through Mars’ thin atmosphere. With 3D-printing, you don’t need to bring shelter. You build it out of dirt or ice already on Mars. Another Victim of This Election: The Verb 'To Trump' It had a good run.