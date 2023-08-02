Editor in Chief Jeffrey Goldberg Named Moderator of Washington Week on PBS

WETA and NewsHour Productions announced today that The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, will be the new moderator of Washington Week. The Atlantic will join WETA and NewsHour as an editorial partner on the show, to be rebranded as Washington Week with The Atlantic. Goldberg’s tenure as moderator will begin on Friday, August 11, 2023.

You can read the announcement from WETA and NewsHour here, and shared below is a letter from Goldberg to readers about this exciting partnership:

The Atlantic is joining forces with PBS NewsHour Productions and WETA to co-produce the indispensable Washington Week, which will, from August 11 onward, be known as Washington Week with The Atlantic. This live show—the longest-running news and public-affairs show on television—holds a special and rare place in our culture. The most discerning viewers have long relied on it for civil, lively, and thoughtful roundtable discussions about the great issues of the day.

The other news here is that I’ll be moderating the show, and will be joined by Washington’s best reporters, including my gifted colleagues at The Atlantic. I follow an impressive group of people who previously hosted this show, including my most recent predecessors, Yamiche Alcindor and Robert Costa, and the legend herself, Gwen Ifill. Gwen was a role model for me and countless other journalists, and she built this show into an institution.



A partnership between The Atlantic and PBS makes good sense. Our two organizations share a journalistic sensibility; both are dedicated to nuanced and incisive reporting and analysis, which, I don’t have to tell you, has become harder to find these days. As we move into the 2024 presidential election campaign—one of the most consequential of our lifetimes (yes, journalists say this about every election, but this time it’s particularly true)—I know that you’ll want the sort of rigorous analysis and behind-the-news details that Washington Week provides. Please join me and my colleagues, as well as our partners at PBS, every Friday at 8 p.m. ET. And thanks to readers—and viewers—like you for supporting our journalism.