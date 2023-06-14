The Atlantic Festival Returns to The Wharf in D.C., September 28 and 29, and Announces First Headliners

Meet great minds who don’t think alike. The Atlantic is releasing tickets and revealing the first slate of conversations that will take place at The Atlantic Festival, its annual live event on the ideas shaping a changing nation. The festival is happening on Thursday, September 28, and Friday, September 29, and returns to The Wharf in Washington, D.C. It will be anchored at Arena Stage and extend to half a dozen venues across the waterfront district.

Passes to the festival are on sale today. A select number of events will also be streamed to subscribers and audiences who register for a free virtual ticket. Both days will close with evening entertainment, to be announced along with the festival’s full schedule of events.

The Atlantic Festival, now in its 15th year, is the preeminent live exploration of The Atlantic’s journalism. Among the interviewees being announced today are National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan; Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi; actor, producer, and activist Kerry Washington; Lonnie G. Bunch III, the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution and the founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture; Governors Spencer Cox of Utah and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania; writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Representative Joaquin Castro; CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper; and Russell Moore, the editor in chief of Christianity Today.

Leading the conversations will be many of The Atlantic’s writers and editors, including editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg; staff writers Tim Alberta, McKay Coppins, Caitlin Dickerson, and Shirley Li; and contributing writer Jemele Hill.

The festival will also feature a dedicated session on happiness and building a more considered and meaningful life, inspired by contributing writer Arthur C. Brooks’s popular “How to Build a Life” column––with Brooks; author Cheryl Strayed, whose book Tiny Beautiful Things was made into a Hulu original series; and psychiatrist Robert Waldinger.

The 2023 Atlantic Festival is supported by Pfizer and Southern Company as Presenting Level Underwriters; Allstate as a Supporting Level Underwriter; and City of Hope, Genentech, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, and Visit Seattle as Contributing Level Underwriters.

Press should request a credential by emailing press@theatlantic.com; in-person seating will be limited and will need to be reserved in advance.



The Atlantic Festival

September 28–29, 2023

The Wharf, D.C., and Virtually

For Passes: https://theatlanticfestival.com