Atlantic Editions, Imprint of The Atlantic and Zando, Announces Three New Titles Coming in October

June 13, 2023––Atlantic Editions, a first-of-its-kind book imprint launched as a partnership between The Atlantic and the independent publisher Zando, announced today three upcoming titles set to publish in October 2023 from Atlantic staff writers: On Human Slaughter: Evil, Justice, Mercy, by Elizabeth Bruenig; On Thinking for Yourself: Instinct, Education, Dissension, by Caitlin Flanagan; and On Divas: Persona, Pleasure, Power, by Spencer Kornhaber. The three new titles are available for preorder now and join a collection of six previously published titles that are currently on sale.



On Human Slaughter: Evil, Justice, Mercy, by Elizabeth Bruenig, is a collection of Bruenig’s compassionate reporting from America’s death row that was recently recognized as a finalist for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize. Her relentless and groundbreaking reporting on Alabama’s deeply troubling incompetence on death row revealed a now-routine crisis in America’s death chambers––executioners’ inability to kill the condemned humanely––and prompted a temporary moratorium on executions in the state. Bruenig was also a 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature writing for her investigation of a gang rape that took place at her high school in Arlington, Texas.



On Thinking for Yourself: Instinct, Education, Dissension, by Caitlin Flanagan, is a compilation of reporting and cultural commentary that encourages readers to dismantle their echo chambers—whether they be social-media feeds or lecture halls—and embrace disagreement. Flanagan’s writing for The Atlantic has covered modern family life, college admissions, adolescence, sexuality, and the culture wars, and she was a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize. On Thinking for Yourself offers highly relevant considerations of free speech, misinformation, and more.



Kornhaber’s On Divas: Persona, Pleasure, Power is a series of essays on musicians, celebrities, and aesthetic movements and moments that, taken together, characterize the often used yet widely misunderstood term diva. Kornhaber covers music and pop culture at The Atlantic and is known for his insightful, entertaining, and topical reporting. On Divas compiles a selection of his signature cultural writing as he examines figures including Beyoncé and RuPaul to define divadom.



The books under the Atlantic Editions imprint feature long-form journalism by Atlantic writers, each devoted to a single topic, and incorporate contemporary articles and classic storytelling from the magazine’s rich archive. The imprint’s first books––announced in May 2022 and published January 10, 2023––were On Misdirection, by staff writers Megan Garber; On Womanhood, by staff writer Sophie Gilbert (a finalist for the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Criticism); and On BTS, by senior editor Lenika Cruz. On April 4, 2023, Atlantic Editions published Jennifer Senior’s On Grief (a Pulitzer Prize–winning essay), Kaitlyn Tiffany and Lizzie Plaugic’s On Nobody Famous, and Derek Thompson’s On Work.



Through their partnership, The Atlantic and Zando seek to bring these stories to a wider audience by offering the books at an affordable cost and making them accessible as individual, definitive works.

About The Atlantic

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been a magazine of ideas—a home to the best writers and boldest minds, who bring clarity and original thinking to the most important issues of our time. Through our journalism, we aim to help our readers better understand the world and its possibilities as they navigate the complexities of daily life. Record audiences and numbers of subscribers have turned to The Atlantic’s exacting coverage of the pandemic and its consequences, threats to global democracy, and issues of race and inequity. Jeffrey Goldberg is The Atlantic’s editor in chief; Nick Thompson is the CEO. The Atlantic earned the top honor for magazines, General Excellence, at the 2023 and 2022 National Magazine Awards.

About Zando

Launched in October 2020, Zando combines a track record of best-in-class curation with a nimble business model that leverages both the influence of high-profile cultural figures and the reach of new distribution channels. In a publishing career spanning 25 years, founder and CEO Molly Stern has formed deep relationships with authors, agents, and imprint partners. She has also been responsible for three winners of the Pulitzer Prize, numerous best sellers, and the launch of internationally successful imprints, earning her a reputation as one of publishing’s most influential tastemakers. Zando is founded on her belief in the essential value of books, the enduring influence of great stories and powerful ideas, and the necessity of literary diversity. Zando is backed by Sister, the studio founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider, and Jane Featherstone. For more information on Zando and its approach to publishing, please visit www.zandoprojects.com.



