Hanna Rosin named host of The Atlantic’s weekly podcast, Radio Atlantic

The Atlantic has named a new host for its flagship podcast, Radio Atlantic: Hanna Rosin, a former Atlantic writer who was a co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and most recently the editorial director for audio at New York magazine. Hanna will bring her formidable talent and deep curiosity to Radio Atlantic, which will relaunch in the spring.

Radio Atlantic will resume a weekly cadence in late May. The show will have the same ambition as the magazine, which is to surface the most exciting and relevant ideas of the moment, whether through timely conversations or audio-rich reported stories. Like the magazine, it will feature a range of perspectives and journalism that makes you see the world differently.

“A good episode is one that gives you new insight, or a new way of thinking about a critical issue at exactly the moment when you, the listener, are looking for that guidance,” says Hanna.

As a writer at The Atlantic in the early 2010s, Hanna wrote a series of memorable, high-impact cover and feature stories probing how we exist in the world: about the end of men, overprotective parents, and fraying teen mental health. She has since the summer of 2020 been the editorial director for New York magazine’s audio unit, where she launched the shows Cover Story, Into It, and On With Kara Swisher, and oversaw the growth of Pivot. While at Slate, Hanna founded the section DoubleX and hosted the Waves podcast.

“Hanna is one of the most gifted journalists I’ve ever met,” says Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic’s editor in chief. “She was an immensely successful feature writer for us, and so it was distressing when she left The Atlantic. But, of course, she succeeded wildly in podcasting, and it’s a great joy to welcome her back home to The Atlantic, where she will contribute greatly not only to our ambitious audio strategy, but to all of our journalism.”

The Atlantic is expanding its audio offerings in 2023 under the leadership of executive producer Claudine Ebeid, alongside Goldberg, executive editor Adrienne LaFrance, and managing editor Andrea Valdez. Earlier this month, The Atlantic launched the narrative podcast Holy Week about the uprisings that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968 and how those seven days––one of the most fiery, disruptive, and contentious weeks in American history––diverted the course of a social revolution. All eight episodes of Holy Week are available now.

Other recent editorial hires include Stephanie McCrummen as a staff writer, who started at The Atlantic after nearly two decades at The Washington Post, and Laura Secor as a senior editor to direct coverage of global issues and foreign policy. Laura was a features editor for The Wall Street Journal’s Weekend Review, and previously a deputy editor at Foreign Affairs.