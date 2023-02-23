The Atlantic Hires Stephanie McCrummen as Staff Writer

Stephanie McCrummen is joining The Atlantic next month as a staff writer. She comes to The Atlantic from The Washington Post, where she has worked since 2004.



In a note to staff, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg wrote: “Stephanie is one of America’s most esteemed reporters; her stories are gorgeously written, memorable, and complicated in all the ways that Atlantic stories should be.”



In 2018, Stephanie was a leading member of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting, for work uncovering sexual misconduct allegations against Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate. In 2015, she spent time with friends of the perpetrator of the mass shooting at Charleston’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the result of which was her chilling and deeply reported story “An American Void.” More recently she traveled to rural Georgia and, through the eyes of one voter, helped readers make sense of the surprising outcome of the midterm elections.



In addition to her focus on the forces driving American politics and culture, Stephanie has worked as a foreign correspondent for the Post, covering East and Central Africa, and as a metro reporter covering the Virginia suburbs. Before her tenure at the Post, she was a reporter for Newsday. Stephanie’s journalism has most recently been recognized with the George Polk Award in both 2020 and 2018, a Scripps Howard Foundation Ernie Pyle Award in 2020, and a 2018 Toner Prize for Excellence in Political Reporting.



The Atlantic recently announced the hiring of Evan McMurry as senior editor overseeing audience, Yair Rosenberg and Xochitl Gonzalez as staff writers, and Eleanor Barkhorn as a senior editor.