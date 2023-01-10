The Atlantic Debuts Atlantic Editions, New Book Imprint With the Independent Publisher Zando

The first three books are publishing today from Atlantic Editions, a first-of-its-kind book imprint launched as a partnership between The Atlantic and the independent publisher Zando, with titles from staff writers Megan Garber and Sophie Gilbert (a finalist for the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Criticism) and senior editor Lenika Cruz. This new line of paperback books features definitive essays by Atlantic authors; each is themed on a single consequential topic. The imprint draws from The Atlantic’s rich literary history and represents a new venue for publishing Atlantic writers, incorporating both contemporary articles and classic storytelling from the magazine’s robust archive.



The first three books are Megan Garber’s On Misdirection: Magic, Mayhem, American Politics; Sophie Gilbert’s On Womanhood: Bodies, Literature, Choice; and Lenika Cruz’s On BTS: Pop Music, Fandom, Sincerity. They offer their definitive writing on, respectively, our fractured attention amid the constant churn of our internet age, womanhood in pop culture, and the cultural influence of BTS as the world’s biggest band.



Three additional titles will be published in April 2023: On Grief by Jennifer Senior, featuring her Pulitzer Prize–winning story about one family’s search for meaning after the loss of their son on September 11, 2001; On Work by Derek Thompson, collecting his seminal essays about the future of work, technology, and culture at an inflection point in the history of labor; and On Nobody Famous by Kaitlyn Tiffany and Lizzie Plaugic, the tales of two writers’ lives in New York City, written in the authors’ characteristic irreverent and hilarious prose. All six current Atlantic Editions titles are available for order or pre-order now.



Through this partnership, Zando and The Atlantic seek to bring these stories to a wider audience by offering the books at an affordable cost and making them accessible as individual, definitive works.



Zando was created by Molly Stern to connect inspiring authors to the audiences they deserve, and to help readers find new books to love. Zando published its first titles in 2022—including the New York Times best-seller The Butcher and the Wren by Alaina Urquhart, You Are Not Alone by Dr. Ken Duckworth, All the Secrets of the World by Steve Almond, Patricia Wants to Cuddle by Samantha Allen––and has announced additional publishing partnerships with Gillian Flynn, Lena Waithe, John Legend, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Ayesha Curry.



In 2022, The Atlantic unveiled a dramatically expanded Books section devoted to essays, criticism, reporting, original fiction, poetry, and book recommendations, and in December 2022 debuted The Atlantic 10, a new end-of-year list composed of 10 books that made The Atlantic’s writers and editors think the most that year. Books and literature are foundational to The Atlantic’s mission, dating back to its founding in Boston in 1857 by a collective of America’s greatest celebrated transcendentalist writers.



