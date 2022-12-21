The Atlantic Announces Hire of Yair Rosenberg as Staff Writer

Yair Rosenberg, who has been a contributing writer with The Atlantic and the author of the Deep Shtetl newsletter, is joining The Atlantic as a staff writer. Yair is best known for his coverage about the intersection of politics, culture, and religion, having covered national and international politics; online discourse in an age of disinformation and conspiracy; and the omnipresence of antisemitism in our culture. He will also continue to write the Deep Shtetl newsletter.

In a note to staff, deputy editor Yoni Appelbaum and senior editor Rebecca Rosen wrote: “Yair’s interests are at the intersection of so many of the ideas and values that drive The Atlantic: the need for clarity and humanity in a multi-ethnic, multi-faith society; the challenges of discerning truth from falsehood online; and the relationship between these two spheres—that disinformation leads to distrust among society's factions, and that distrust can lead to dangerous ends.”

Prior to joining The Atlantic, Yair was a senior writer at Tablet Magazine, and has written for The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Guardian. His work has received recognition from the Religion News Association and the Harvard Center for Jewish Studies.

The Atlantic recently announced the hiring of Xochitl Gonzalez and Eleanor Barkhorn, as staff writer and senior editor, respectively. Additionally, Charlie Warzel and Yasmin Tayag were hired as staff writers covering tech and health.