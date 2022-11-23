The Atlantic Announces Hire of Charlie Warzel as Staff Writer

Charlie Warzel, who has been a contributing writer with The Atlantic since November 2021, is joining The Atlantic as a staff writer. Charlie will cover technology, with a broad interest in online extremism and tech’s most powerful platforms and players. He will also continue to write Galaxy Brain, an Atlantic subscriber newsletter.

In a note to staff, deputy editor Paul Bisceglio wrote: “Charlie is a dazzling writer and a profound thinker. He has a remarkable ability to cut through the Silicon Valley hype and deliver punchy ideas and real insights.”

Charlie is a co-author of Out of Office: The Big Problem and Bigger Promise of Working From Home. Previously he was a writer at large for The New York Times’ Opinion section and a senior writer at BuzzFeed.

The Atlantic’s science, technology, and health desk recently welcomed Yasmin Tayag as a new staff writer (see Yasmin this week on what it means to care about COVID at this point in the pandemic), and Damon Beres as a senior editor focused on tech. Earlier this year, three new editors joined the Culture team to usher in an expansion of Books coverage: Gal Beckerman as senior editor for Books; Maya Chung as an associate editor; and Emma Sarappo as an associate editor.