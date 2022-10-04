The Atlantic’s 2022 Report on Diversity & Inclusion

The Atlantic has released its 2022 “Report on Diversity & Inclusion,” an annual report showing gender and race metrics across the company, based on self-reporting by employees. The data represent the composition of The Atlantic’s staff as of June 30, 2022. We have committed to run and release this report annually.

In addition to these data, the report details The Atlantic’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion through our daily work and in our workplace: to be a place that allows us each to do our best work; that approaches the world through a diversity of perspectives; and that celebrates differences in background, identity, and belief.

We are mindful that the data in this report do not include every measure of identity (e.g., sexual orientation, gender identity, socioeconomic status, faith). Because collection of data about race and gender is mandated federally, this data set provides the best measure over time in our work in diversifying our staff.

Find the PDF here.