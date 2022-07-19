The Atlantic Hires Alice McKown as Publisher and EVP and Mary Liz McCurdy as SVP of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development

The Atlantic is announcing two new executives: Alice McKown is the new publisher of The Atlantic and head of its sales-and-marketing division, Atlantic Brand Partners; and Mary Liz McCurdy is now senior vice president of strategic partnerships and business development. McKown joins The Atlantic after two decades at Condé Nast, and McCurdy after a decade in business roles at Google. Both have become part of CEO Nicholas Thompson’s leadership team.

“Alice and Mary Liz are two of the most talented executives I’ve ever met. The Atlantic’s business is growing fast, but we want to go even faster. And they’re going to bring new energy, dynamism, and smarts to help us do just that,” Thompson said.

As publisher, McKown will lead Atlantic Brand Partners, the interdisciplinary collective that offers brands an integrated experience across platforms; houses all sales and marketing; and includes the award-winning creative studio Atlantic Re:think. She succeeds Hayley Romer, who was publisher of The Atlantic for a decade, and joins at a time of thriving advertising growth and original partnerships, such as the experiential art show “A Forest for the Trees” in Los Angeles.

McKown joins the magazine from Condé Nast, where she has spent the past two decades building and evolving the businesses of such publications as Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, GQ, and WIRED. Most recently, she was head of marketing for Conde's Culture Division, which includes The New Yorker, WIRED, Pitchfork, Teen Vogue, Ars Technica, and them, as well as the automotive, entertainment, and business/tech/finance ad categories. As the associate publisher of Vanity Fair, McKown drove significant revenue through the transformation of its digital and experiential business, including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and the New Establishment Summit. Prior to that, she led sales at Vanity Fair, GQ, and Condé Nast Traveler.

As SVP of business development and strategic partnerships, McCurdy will drive new revenue streams, starting with launching an institutional-subscriptions business. She will also oversee strategic partnerships focused on growth and innovation. McCurdy spent more than a decade at Google. She was most recently the global head of platform partnerships at Google Play, where she was focused on driving the corporate-partnership strategy among the top tech platforms to invest in monetization growth and innovative content experiences across Android.

This year The Atlantic was recognized with the industry’s most prestigious honor of general excellence in the 2022 National Magazine Awards; earned its second Pulitzer Prize in as many years, and was named Digiday’s Publisher of the Year. These honors are matched by strong subscriber revenue and advertising growth, and consistent innovation in product and engineering. The Atlantic maintained record-high circulation and grew subscriber revenue across all of 2021, following an unprecedented 2020, when nearly 400,000 people became new subscribers.

