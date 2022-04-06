The Atlantic Wins General Excellence at 2022 National Magazine Awards

The Atlantic received the top honor of General Excellence for a News, Sports, and Entertainment publication at the 2022 National Magazine Awards, the most prestigious category in the annual honors from the American Society of Magazine Editors. Staff writer Jennifer Senior also won, in the Feature Writing category for her unforgettable September cover story about Bobby McIlvaine, “Twenty Years Gone,” which brought new understanding to the impact of 9/11. Staff writer and Pulitzer Prize winner Ed Yong was a finalist in the Public Interest category for his defining pandemic coverage.

“I’m grateful that our extraordinary team is being recognized in this way,” said editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg. “Over the past two years, The Atlantic has produced extraordinary journalism about the pandemic, democracy, and a whole range of crucial issues, always with great writing and aesthetic excellence in mind. It’s great to see our industry recognize us in this way.”

The Atlantic’s reporting in the past year has helped readers understand this current moment––most notably the consequences of the second year of the pandemic; the very real crisis facing American democracy; and the rise of global authoritarianism––and envision a better future. The Atlantic’s cover stories in 2021 reflect this commitment and range in an unprecedented year. Among them: Anne Applebaum warned of the crushing rise of global autocratic power; David Treuer made the case to return the national parks to Native American tribes; Hannah Giorgis offered the definitive look at the unwritten rules of Black TV; Caitlin Flanagan described the obscene gulf between how rich kids and everyone else are educated in America; and Vann R. Newkirk II, Clint Smith, and Anna Deavere Smith led reporting on Black life and the histories that have been intentionally left out of America’s narrative.

The Atlantic also solidified itself as one of the most trusted sources for navigating the ongoing pandemic. As the threat of Omicron loomed, Ed Yong, Sarah Zhang, and Katherine J. Wu urged Americans not to repeat past mistakes. Sophie Gilbert’s moving account of becoming a mother to twins in isolation echoed the quieter losses of life in lockdown.

These editorial achievements were matched by strong subscriber revenue and advertising growth and consistent innovation from the product and engineering teams. The Atlantic maintained record-high circulation and grew subscriber revenue across all of 2021, following an unprecedented 2020, when nearly 400,000 people became new subscribers.