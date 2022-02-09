Elaina Plott Rejoining The Atlantic as a Staff Writer

National political reporter Elaina Plott, who covered the Trump presidency for The Atlantic in 2018 and 2019, is rejoining The Atlantic. Elaina will become a staff writer this summer; she currently covers politics in Washington for The New York Times.

“Elaina is one of the finest young magazine journalists in America. We are delighted to welcome her back to The Atlantic,” said Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic’s editor in chief.

While at The Atlantic, Elaina’s extensive sourcing and relentless reporting led her to break a string of stories about the Trump White House and to write some of the most memorable features of that time. She wrote what is widely considered to be the definitive profile of Ivanka Trump, with access to and interviews with those closest to the first daughter, including the then-president. In a moving personal essay, “The Bullet in My Arm,” Elaina wrote for the first time about being wounded in a drive-by shooting in her native Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and her own views about guns and gun control.

Elaina covered the chaos of the 2020 election for The New York Times––including a Times Magazine cover story on how Donald Trump fundamentally reshaped the Republican Party that ran just ahead of the election. She profiled former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and wrote about one town where local politics went national. Before her first stint at The Atlantic, Elaina was a staff writer at Washingtonian.

Elaina is currently writing her first book, In the Dead Fire’s Ashes, about the relationship between the segregationist Alabama Governor George Wallace and Frank Johnson, the federal judge who ruled against Wallace on a regular basis.

The Atlantic has recently announced and welcomed a number of new editorial hires, including, from The New York Times, Claudine Ebeid as executive producer of audio, Mark Leibovich as a staff writer, and Gal Beckerman as a senior editor overseeing a Books expansion. The Atlantic has also welcomed Nicole Acheampong, Maya Chung, and Emma Sarappo as associate editors on the Culture desk.