The Atlantic Reports Record-High Circulation and Subscriber Revenue in 2021

The Atlantic maintained record-high circulation and grew subscriber revenue across all of 2021, following a year of unprecedented growth in 2020. The Atlantic reported a total circulation of more than 833,000 on its latest statement with the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM); paid circulation to The Atlantic also grew more than 16 percent year over year from the second half of 2020 to the second half of 2021.



The statement for the second half of 2021 represents print and digital subscribers and newsstand sales––and follows a year when nearly 400,000 people subscribed to The Atlantic.

Below is a note to staff detailing the AAM report from editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg and CEO Nicholas Thompson.

Dear everyone:

The Atlantic just reported a total circulation of more than 833,000 on our latest statement filed with the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM). This figure includes print and digital subscribers to The Atlantic, newsstand buyers, and those who read us on platforms like the iOS app, Kindle, and Apple News+. And this total includes a nice milestone embedded within it: we have just crossed 500,000 active subscribers who signed up on our site in the two and half years since we launched our paywall.

Many of you were here for the rapid readership growth in 2020, when hundreds of thousands subscribed to The Atlantic for the first time. It’s a testament to all the hard work done by teams across The Atlantic to have retained so much of this brand new audience, and to have found new paid subscribers, all the while growing overall subscriber revenue.

Please join us in celebrating these achievements and the strong foundation we have created for even more future growth.

Best,

Nick and Jeff

*The report is as filed with the Alliance for Audited Media, and is subject to an audit.