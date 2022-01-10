The Atlantic is welcoming three new editors to the Culture team as it begins an expansion of Books coverage. Joining The Atlantic are Gal Beckerman as senior editor for Books, coming from The New York Times Book Review; Maya Chung as an associate editor, most recently with The New York Review of Books; and Emma Sarappo as an associate editor, previously the arts editor at Washington City Paper.

All will join the Culture team under the leadership of deputy editor Jane Yong Kim, and will work alongside Kim and Ann Hulbert, the literary editor of the print magazine, on shaping the growth of The Atlantic’s book criticism, essays, interviews, and recommendations.

“The Atlantic has always been a place for extraordinary writers, and for those who love reading and literature,” executive editor Adrienne LaFrance says. “We are so pleased that Gal, Maya, and Emma are joining us in expanding this important work, which is both core to our mission and central to the experience of being human.”

As a senior editor, Gal Beckerman will lead The Atlantic’s daily Books coverage, overseeing the Books team and defining the future of this key coverage area for the enterprise. He is currently a writer and editor at The New York Times Book Review and the author of the widely acclaimed When They Come for Us, We’ll Be Gone, which won a National Jewish Book Award and the Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature and was named a best book of the year by The New Yorker and The Washington Post. His latest book, The Quiet Before: On the Unexpected Origins of Radical Ideas, comes out next month. Beckerman has a Ph.D. in media studies from Columbia University.

As associate editors, Maya Chung, who begins today, and Emma Sarappo, who came to The Atlantic in late 2021, are working on Books coverage and supporting the team’s overall efforts. Chung has been a member of the editorial staff of The New York Review of Books since 2018, most recently as an associate editor. Sarappo was the arts editor at Washington City Paper, where she managed the production of the spring and fall special arts issues as well as day-to-day cultural coverage.



Other recent editorial hires at The Atlantic include Claudine Ebeid, as executive producer of audio; Mark Leibovich, who will start as a staff writer in April; Andrea Valdez, taking on a new role as a managing editor in the newsroom; and Nicole Acheampong, as an associate editor on the Culture team.