The Atlantic Continues Newsletter Expansion With Work in Progress, Up for Debate, and The Good Word

Today The Atlantic is inviting readers to subscribe to five new newsletters and alerts, anchored by staff writer Derek Thompson on the world’s most important mysteries, with a special emphasis on the future of work and the future of societal progress; staff writer Conor Friedersdorf on a better way to talk about the most intriguing and timely public debates; and crossword editor Caleb Madison on the wonderful words that power our puzzles.

Two newsletter alerts are also now live: One Story to Read Today, which every weekday afternoon sends readers a single newly published—or newly relevant—Atlantic story that’s especially worth your time; and How to Build a Life, which notifies readers about new editions of Arthur C. Brooks’s column on happiness every Thursday.

“Conor and Derek are two of our strongest, most interesting writers, and I’m very happy that they’ll be sharing their thoughts, observations, idiosyncrasies, and obsessions with our readers in a format that almost seems designed for them,” Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic’s editor in chief, said. “As for Caleb, well, he’s one of the most gifted puzzle-makers working today, and I know our readers will hugely enjoy his newsletter.”

These five newsletters are available to readers regardless of a subscription, and build on The Atlantic’s exploding suite of free and subscriber newsletters. Last month, The Atlantic launched a collection of newsletters by nine new contributing writers––Jordan Calhoun, Nicole Chung, David French, Xochitl Gonzalez, Molly Jong-Fast, Tom Nichols, Imani Perry, Yair Rosenberg, and Charlie Warzel––that are an exclusive benefit of an Atlantic subscription. Subscribe to The Atlantic’s newsletters here.

The new newsletters available to sign up for today are:

Work in Progress, by Derek Thompson

This is a newsletter about mysteries in the news, guided by Derek’s insatiable curiosity and what he describes as a “9 a.m mindset”––when, in the morning, he looks at the news, feels “desperately curious and unfathomably ignorant” about it, wants to get to the bottom of why things are happening the way they are happening, and what it means for the future. Work in Progress will cover economics, technology, politics, and culture, with a special focus on the future of work—how the changing nature of our jobs is shaping life, politics, and society—and the future of progress: how we solve the most important problems in America and on the rest of the planet.

Up for Debate, by Conor Friedersdorf

Social-media platforms, Conor writes, have “become hostile time-sucks warped by bad actors, flawed algorithms, and perverse incentives to perform rather than engage. Let’s converse here instead.” Up for Debate will offer a welcome alternative by highlighting timely, intriguing conversations and soliciting responses from thoughtful readers. “The hope is for a growing community of curious people who are wildly diverse in most respects, but united by a belief in the value of smart, constructive conversation,” Conor writes. “If all goes well, we’ll seek truth together, laugh in the process, better understand one another’s values and perspectives, and add more light than heat to the day’s controversies.”

The Good Word, by Caleb Madison

Each week, our crossword editor takes a deep dive into what makes his favorite entry in that week’s puzzles so cross-worthy. The Atlantic has long been a place for great puzzles, and Caleb’s crosswords have been a reader favorite since they launched online in 2018. With The Good Word, Caleb will take one answer from the previous week of Atlantic crossword puzzles and explain where it came from, what it means, and what it explains about our evolving lexicon.

Subscribe to The Atlantic’s newsletters here.