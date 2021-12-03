The Atlantic, Artist Glenn Kaino, and Superblue Announce Immersive Art Experience

The Atlantic, Glenn Kaino, and Superblue are announcing a new art experience that will inspire millions to rethink their relationship to the natural world. This exhibition will be an immersive art event, sponsored by Mastercard and opening in spring 2022 in Los Angeles, that is created by artist Glenn Kaino and produced by Vance Garrett, a leader in experiential productions.

The art for this exhibition is inspired by The Atlantic’s 2021 editorial series “Who Owns America’s Wilderness?,” which was headlined by a cover story arguing for the return of the national parks to the tribes, and by The Atlantic’s 164 years of archival writing by some of the most influential voices on America’s natural spaces, including John Muir, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Henry David Thoreau.

“It is incredible to have the editorial rigor of The Atlantic creating the context for our storytelling and scholarship, and Superblue supporting our efforts to create an awe-inspiring experience that we hope the audience will carry with themselves emotionally and share with others,” said Kaino.

“Glenn Kaino is a visionary artist, whose work is emblematic of the way artists can change how we see the world and each other. Superblue’s partnership with The Atlantic reflects our shared commitment to creating platforms for transformative projects such as this one,” said Mollie Dent-Brocklehurst, CEO and Cofounder of Superblue.

The project is developed and executive produced by Atlantic Ventures, a business development group at The Atlantic that creates large-scale initiatives grounded in The Atlantic’s most consequential journalism. More news and details about the exhibition, and all of those contributing from the worlds of art, design, music, and food, will be announced early next year. The Atlantic, Superblue, and Kaino celebrated the project during Art Basel at Superblue Miami last night.

“The Atlantic has a storied history of producing journalism that moves readers to think deeply about the most consequential issues of our time. Art––particularly the conceptual and immersive art practiced by Glenn Kaino and Superblue’s curatorial team––offers a natural new arena for readers to experience the visceral force of an Atlantic idea. We are very excited about this work,” said Brad Girson, Executive Director of Atlantic Ventures.

The project’s presenting sponsor is Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, with connections across more than 210 countries and territories and a mission to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

About Glenn Kaino

Glenn is a conceptual artist, experienced entrepreneur, and Emmy-Award winning creator who has led major digital brands such as the Oprah Winfrey Network, Napster, and Universal Music Group/Farmclub. He has had exhibitions at museums around the world, including the High Museum of Atlanta, the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, and the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, alongside being selected by the U.S Department of State to represent the United States in the 13th Cairo Biennale. He most recently co-directed With Drawn Arms, a film about his collaboration with activist/athlete Tommie Smith on Starz, and produced both the off-broadway and film version of In & Of Itself that is now a special on Hulu.

About Superblue

Superblue is a ground-breaking new enterprise dedicated to supporting artists in realizing their most ambitious visions and engaging audiences with experiential art. Its network of artists encompasses the leading practitioners of experiential art, whose practices catalyze engagement with the most pressing issues of our time and generate new perspectives on our world.

Through its experiential art centers, which are specifically designed for presenting large-scale, immersive art installations, Superblue provides artists with expanded opportunities to transport audiences to the new worlds they create. In the coming years, Superblue will open new experiential centers across the U.S. and internationally and is developing augmented and virtual reality platforms for artists who are exploring our rapidly evolving relationship with the digital realm.