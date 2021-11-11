The Atlantic’s 2021 “Report on Diversity & Inclusion”

The Atlantic has released its 2021 “Report on Diversity & Inclusion,” an annual report showing gender and race metrics across the company. The data represent the composition of The Atlantic’s staff as of June 30, 2021, which was the baseline date established with last year’s report. We will continue to run and release this report annually.

In addition to these data, the report details The Atlantic’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion through our daily work and in our workplace. It outlines actions we have taken and will be taking within our community as part of this ongoing commitment.

We are mindful that the data in this report do not include every measure of identity (e.g., sexual orientation, gender identity, socioeconomic status, faith). Because collection of data about race and gender is mandated federally, this data set provides the best measure of our progress in diversifying our staff to date.

Find the PDF here.