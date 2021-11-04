The Atlantic Promotes Krystle Champagne-Norwood to Executive Producer of Events Division AtlanticLIVE

The Atlantic is announcing the promotion of Krystle Champagne-Norwood to executive producer of AtlanticLIVE. As the editorial leader of the LIVE team, Champagne-Norwood will develop the editorial vision for The Atlantic’s events and will find new avenues for journalistic expression through this work. She has been with The Atlantic since 2019 and in that time has shaped dozens of its most high-profile events, including the recently completed Atlantic Festival.

In a note to staff, Candace Montgomery, the SVP and GM of AtlanticLIVE, and Executive Editor Adrienne LaFrance wrote: "As those of you who have worked closely with Krystle already know, she is a brilliant, creative, and energetic leader with a deep understanding of The Atlantic and our mission, and an intuitive feel for what makes a live event special and successful."

Live events have long been a central expression of The Atlantic’s journalism. In her most recent role as director of digital media strategy for AtlanticLIVE, which coincided with all events being held virtually, Champagne-Norwood worked to elevate the production experience and extend the reach of events through new stage formats and digital distribution. She led the creation of two forums in 2021 in direct response to the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on people of color and the need to address marginalized communities’ most pressing needs: The Progress Report: The State of the Black Community, and The State of Education: Rebuilding a More Equitable System.

Before joining The Atlantic, Champagne-Norwood was an executive producer of editorial video at Refinery29, where she produced hundreds of original videos and managed digital distribution across platforms. She also worked as a producer for NBC News and the TODAY Show.

AtlanticLIVE brings can’t-miss, interactive editorial experiences to audiences, both in-person and online, combining the power of The Atlantic brand and the editorial force behind its storied journalism to create a robust portfolio of live events, engaging thought-leaders and high-level audiences on the critical issues of our time in venues around the country and the world. In September, The Atlantic Festival featured seven days of virtual conversations and engaging experiences mirroring the reporting that has defined The Atlantic over the past year––on the pandemic, global democracy, the state of the country, culture, and our individual mental health and well-being.

The Atlantic has two remaining annual summits in 2021: People v. Cancer on November 16, and the Progress Report on December 2. Both are virtual events and free to register and attend.