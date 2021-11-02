The Atlantic Introduces Suite of Newsletters for Subscribers

Today The Atlantic is launching newsletters for subscribers from an outstanding and eclectic slate of new writers––beginning an ambitious expansion that builds on its successful current suite of newsletters and brings more of the best writing to The Atlantic. The first issues of all nine newsletters are available to read now, from Jordan Calhoun, Nicole Chung, David French, Xochitl Gonzalez, Molly Jong-Fast, Tom Nichols, Imani Perry, Yair Rosenberg, and Charlie Warzel. All have joined The Atlantic as contributing writers, and their newsletters will be distributed by email and available on The Atlantic’s website.

The newsletters are an exclusive benefit for subscribers. After a free trial period, which ends on November 30, readers will need to subscribe to The Atlantic to access the full offerings.

In an editor’s note introducing the collection, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg writes: “Newsletters are conversational, unrehearsed, contingent, revelatory, humble, and entertaining, and journalism can always use more of these qualities. The Atlantic, which is already home to writers with clashing worldviews and original ways of seeing what is (as a great writer who didn’t have a newsletter once said) too often right in front of our noses, is always keen to showcase for our readers new writers, and new kinds of writing. Growing our family of newsletters dramatically seemed like one good way to better serve our readers.”

“The evolution of newsletters is one of the most important things happening in journalism today, and we’re thrilled that so many great new writers, with so many big ideas, are coming together at The Atlantic,” says Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic.

The Atlantic’s newsletter writers will establish an ongoing dialogue with readers—building on the same themes week over week, running toward complexity, sharing their observations and obsessions, and, in essence, thinking aloud in public. The weekly dispatches will cover America’s place in the world, what it means to pursue the American dream, and the disputes that divide us; put forward new ideas about politics, tech, culture, history, law, and media; and advise readers on friendship, relationships, work, and life.

Writing the newsletters are Jordan Calhoun, the editor in chief of Lifehacker and the host of the podcast The Upgrade; Nicole Chung, who recently wrote an advice column for Slate and is the author of the best seller All You Can Ever Know; David French, a senior editor of The Dispatch and previously a columnist for Time; Xochitl Gonzalez, a novelist and screenwriter whose forthcoming book is Olga Dies Dreaming; Molly Jong-Fast, the host of the New Abnormal podcast, a columnist for Vogue, and previously an editor at large at the Daily Beast; Tom Nichols, an international-affairs expert and frequent Atlantic contributor since 2019; Imani Perry, an author and the Hughes-Rogers Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University; Yair Rosenberg, previously a senior writer at Tablet magazine; and Charlie Warzel, who previously published a newsletter at Substack and before that was a writer at large for The New York Times. More about the writers and their newsletters are below.

The Atlantic launched its three annual-subscription tiers (digital, print and digital, and premium) two years ago, and in that time has grown its paid readership to more than 830,000. This represents print and digital subscribers and newsstand sales, and is—by far—the highest circulation that The Atlantic has achieved in its 164-year history.

To read and sign up for The Atlantic’s subscriber newsletters, visit theatlantic.com/subscriber-newsletters. The newsletters are:

Jordan Calhoun’s Humans Being

In Humans Being, Jordan searches for meaning in comic books, film, books, TV shows, and more. Jordan is the editor in chief of Lifehacker, a website that aims to help you “do everything better.” He takes this mission seriously—like the time he decided to see if he could learn how to skateboard as an “old and broken” adult. He’s also the host of the podcast The Upgrade, and the author of Piccolo Is Black, a forthcoming memoir about pop culture and identity.

Nicole Chung’s I Have Notes

In I Have Notes, Nicole shares conversations and essays, explores the craft of writing, and writes about books she’s reading. She’ll also interact with readers in an advice column focused on friendships, family relationships, and building a creative life. Nicole’s writing has appeared in many publications, including The New York Times and GQ. Previously, she wrote an advice column for Slate and led the digital editorial team at Catapult. She was also the managing editor of The Toast. Her first book, All You Can Ever Know, was a national best seller and a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award.

David French’s The Third Rail

In The Third Rail, David focuses on the Constitution, American culture, and the disputes that divide our nation. He will take a hard look at the most complicated issues and seek to examine the contours of American debate. David is a writer, a veteran, and a self-described “recovering litigator” who has worked in commercial litigation, constitutional law, and the law of armed conflict. As a member of the Army Reserve, he deployed to Iraq in 2007. His latest book, Divided We Fall: America’s Secession Threat and How to Restore Our Nation, focuses on the consequences of our nation’s divisions.

Xochitl Gonzalez’s Brooklyn, Everywhere

In Brooklyn, Everywhere, a Kings County native ponders the many meanings of gentrification and what we stand to lose in our relentless pursuit of the American dream. Xochitl is a novelist, screenwriter, and television executive producer. She came to her writing career in her 40s; before that she worked as an event planner, fundraiser, and tarot-card reader, among other pursuits. Her debut novel, Olga Dies Dreaming, arrives in January, and is being developed by Hulu and 20th TV.

Molly Jong-Fast’s Wait, What?

In Wait, What? Molly Jong-Fast will tell you what you should pay attention to in politics today. You won’t have to puzzle over her bias: She leans left and can’t help but tell you what she thinks. Expect the political, scrutiny of the far-right media-industrial complex, and the personal. Molly comes to The Atlantic from the Daily Beast, where she is still the host of the New Abnormal podcast. She also writes for Vogue, and she writes books—including a forthcoming memoir about coming of age in the 1990s called The Last Good Time.

Tom Nichols’s Peacefield

In Peacefield, an international-affairs expert, former political staffer, and native son of Massachusetts writes about America’s place in the world, with a special focus on challenges to the survival of liberal democracy in the United States. He has strongly held views on etiquette and classic rock, and he is a five-time undefeated Jeopardy champion. Tom is already a regular presence in The Atlantic, and has written several memorable articles in recent years, such as “Donald Trump, the Most Unmanly President” and “I Want My Mutually Assured Destruction.” He is also an expert on Russia and a former international-security professor at the U.S. Naval War College. He is the author of several books. His latest is Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault From Within on Modern Democracy.

Imani Perry’s Unsettled Territory

In Unsettled Territory, a Princeton University professor takes readers on a journey through culture, law, history, literature, and politics, doing what she calls American rootwork: deep diving in order to find meaning in both the extraordinary and the mundane. In addition to being the Hughes-Rogers Professor of African American Studies at Princeton, Imani is the author of seven books, including the forthcoming South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation. She has a Ph.D. in American studies and a law degree from Harvard. She is also a faculty associate with Princeton’s programs in law and public affairs, gender and sexuality studies, and jazz studies.

Yair Rosenberg’s Deep Shtetl

An exploration of misunderstood people and overlooked ideas, Deep Shtetl will take readers off the beaten path to explain the complexity of the current moment. Yair, who previously wrote for Tablet, has chronicled everything from national politics to global anti-Semitism to the translation of Harry Potter into Yiddish, and will seek to understand the culture through a Jewish lens. A self-described “connoisseur of conspiracy theories,” he also composes original Jewish music and once made a Twitter bot programmed to troll anti-Semites.

Charlie Warzel’s Galaxy Brain

We live in interesting times and Galaxy Brain wants to help you navigate them. Charlie has spent years thinking about the biggest and most complicated overlapping questions in tech, media, and internet culture. Galaxy Brain is an attempt to navigate—and even appreciate—an era of chaos and tremendous change. Previously, he worked as an Opinion writer for The New York Times, and as a reporter at BuzzFeed News. His latest book, Out of Office, co-written with Anne Helen Petersen, examines and reimagines what America’s relationship with work should be.