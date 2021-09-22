Full Lineup Announced for The Atlantic Festival’s Ideas StageHappening Live September 27–30 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Festival to include interviews with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Eric Schmidt, Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall, EPA Administrator Michael Regan , and Senators Marco Rubio and Ben Sasse . Events begin this week on building a racial-equity ecosystem, youth mental health, climate change, and “How to Build a Happy Life”

The Atlantic Festival kicks off today for an expanded seven days of must-attend experiences and conversations on September 22–24 and 27–30––with virtual events happening from Washington, D.C., and streamed to subscribers and audiences around the world.

The full schedule has been released for next week’s Ideas Stage, happening September 27–30 from 2 to 4 p.m. ET each day, where The Atlantic will interview some of the country’s most influential voices. Among the conversations taking place: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, on the state of the pandemic and the latest on vaccines; former Secretary of State and United States Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton; Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla; Senators Marco Rubio and Ben Sasse; Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund; and actors Jeff Daniels, Rosario Dawson, and Ann Dowd. A complete daily Ideas Stage schedule follows.

Registration and details for all events are at The Atlantic Festival. For the second year, The Atlantic is making all festival events free to access and is offering special benefits for subscribers.

Events across the festival mirror the reporting that has defined The Atlantic over the past year––on the pandemic, global democracy, the state of the country, culture, and our individual mental health and well-being. Dozens of The Atlantic’s journalists, led by editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg, will participate in festival interviews and events; NBC News journalists will also moderate interviews as the exclusive media partner for the festival.

A full Ideas Stage schedule follows, and is subject to change.

Monday, September 27: 2–4 p.m. ET

Performance by Sinfonietta .

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky , interviewed by Atlantic staff writer Katherine J. Wu .

United Airlines CEO S cott Kirby , interviewed by The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg .

Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall , interviewed by TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb .

Rosario Dawson , actor, producer, and activist, interviewed by Atlantic staff writer Hannah Giorgis .

Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO and co-founder of Schmidt Futures, interviewed by The Atlantic’s executive editor, Adrienne LaFrance.

Tuesday, September 28: 2–4 p.m. ET

Cold open with Anna Deavere Smith , an Atlantic contributing writer, playwright, and actor.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla , in conversation with TODAY news anchor and MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin .

Dr. Anthony Fauci , director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, interviewed by Atlantic staff writer Ed Yong .

A conversation about American Rust with actor and executive producer Jeff Daniels and showrunner and executive producer Dan Futterman , interviewed by NBC News correspondent Harry Smith.

Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, in conversation with Atlantic senior editor Vann R. Newkirk II.

Wednesday, September 29: 2–4 p.m. ET

Cold open with James Parker , staff writer for The Atlantic.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan , in conversation with TODAY co-host Al Roker .

Senator Ben Sasse , interviewed by The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg .

Fashion designer Christian Siriano , in conversation with Atlantic staff writer Amanda Mull .

Lisa Ling, host of This Is Life With Lisa Ling, and Eva Chen , VP of fashion and shopping partnerships at Instagram and children’s-book author, will talk about Asian hate and the need for representation with Atlantic contributing writer Jemele Hill .

Lauren Groff, author of Matrix, interviewed by Atlantic staff writer Sophie Gilbert.

Thursday, September 30: 2–4 p.m. ET