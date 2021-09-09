The Atlantic Hires Roye Segal to Lead Atlantic Re:think

The Atlantic has hired Roye Segal to lead Atlantic Re:think, Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer Hayley Romer announced today. Segal joins The Atlantic to head the award-winning creative studio, which is part of Atlantic Brand Partners, an interdisciplinary collective within The Atlantic that offers brands an integrated experience across platforms. Segal was most recently at NBCUniversal, where he was senior creative director.

“Creativity is the backbone of Atlantic Re:think, and we’re excited to continue to invest in the best creative talent,” Romer said. “Roye brings tremendous passion, energy, and intelligence to each element of our work with clients. He’s a true leader and the best person to lead Re:think in this moment and moving forward.”

Segal joins The Atlantic at a time of steady revenue growth for both the advertising and consumer businesses. Total advertising revenue is on pace to exceed 2020's revenue by 20 percent, and The Atlantic is anticipating 40 percent year-over-year growth in live-events revenue. The Atlantic’s paid readership also jumped by more than 280,000 subscribers in the past 12 months, and now exceeds 830,000 subscribers.

“I’m grateful to be joining an organization that values creativity as a driver of not just business growth, but of human progress and understanding as well,” Segal said. “I’m also excited to be embarking on this journey surrounded by a talented team filled with genuine ambition and curiosity.”

In his work at NBCUniversal, Segal led creative development and ideation for NBCU’s Content Innovation Agency, developing solutions for top advertising partners across many of the company’s verticals, including NBC, Peacock, Bravo, E!, USA, Syfy, Telemundo, and Universal Pictures. Prior to joining NBCUniversal, he was the founder and chief creative officer of Social Theory, a social-first creative agency.

Atlantic Brand Partners elevates how brands think, what they do, and how they do it. Within the collective, Atlantic Re:think brings a higher perspective to the branded-content space, creating the finest work in the industry. Re:think was named Best Content Studio by WHO three times, and last year its campaign for Land Rover, “John Mayer Goes Outside,” won bronze in the Best Use of Video category at the 2021 Native Advertising Awards.

Atlantic Re:think campaigns have also been vehicles for better understanding some of the most important events in American history. For the HBO series Watchmen, Re:think created The Massacre of Black Wall Street, a completely original graphic novella depicting the 1921 Tulsa race massacre. The campaign won a 2020 Webby Award for Best Branded Editorial Experience and a 2020 Digiday Content Marketing Award for Best Use of Native Advertising/Sponsored Content.