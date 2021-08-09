The Atlantic’s Paid Circulation Tops 830,000, a Jump of 280,000 Subscribers in a Year

The Atlantic’s paid readership jumped by more than 280,000 in the last 12 months, according to the latest circulation statement filed with the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM). On that statement, which covers the first half of 2021, The Atlantic is reporting a total circulation of 833,410. This represents print and digital subscribers and newsstand sales, and is—by far—the highest circulation that The Atlantic has achieved across its 164-year history.

Below is a note to The Atlantic’s staff detailing the AAM report from editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg and CEO Nicholas Thompson.

Dear everyone:

We’re writing this morning with excellent news: We’ve just filed our latest circulation statement with the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM), and are reporting a paid readership of 833,410 for the first half of 2021. This represents print and digital subscribers to The Atlantic (including on the iOS app and Apple News+) and our newsstand sales. This is, by far, the highest circulation The Atlantic has achieved in its 164-year history.

The Atlantic is one of AAM’s oldest clients—we first filed with them in 1916, when we reported having roughly 70,000 subscribers. A more immediately relevant statistic: Two years ago, we reported 474,274 in total circulation. In the first half of 2020, we grew to a total of 552,242.

Now at 833,410, this jump of 280,000 paid readers from the first half of 2020 to the first half of 2021 came without discounting; in fact, we’ve been strategically moving readers away from low introductory offers to prices that reflect the true worth of our journalism. The average value of each subscription has grown a stunning 45 percent since the first half of 2019, right before we launched our paywall.

Everyone at The Atlantic has played a role in building and growing our paying audience. We hope you feel great pride in the work we’ve accomplished together. Onward.

Nick and Jeff



The report is as filed with the Alliance for Audited Media, and is subject to an audit.