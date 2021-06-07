“The Minister of Chaos” — For The Atlantic’s July/August issue, Tom McTague profiles Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Many Americans view Boris Johnson as the U.K.’s answer to Donald Trump––a perception that the prime minister desperately wants to dispel. “I’m laboriously trying to convey to an American audience that this is a category error that has been repeatedly made,” Johnson says in a revealing and fascinating new profile on the cover of The Atlantic’s July/August issue.
London-based Atlantic staff writer Tom McTague had rare and extensive access to the prime minister this spring for a series of interviews in which Johnson seeks to explain himself, discussing what Johnsonism looks like in 2021, his intellectual justification for nationalism, and why he’s a “kind of very, very bad Christian.” The cover story, “The Minister of Chaos,” is available now at The Atlantic.
As Johnson leads his country through a radical reshaping of its economy, electoral map, and role in the international order, McTague’s profile offers an intimate look at Johnson as a storyteller, focused on the narrative of the country, and himself. The prime minister objects to the American assessment of Brexit, telling McTague: “A lot of people in America, a lot of respectable liberal opinion in America—The Washington Post and The New York Times, etc.—thinks that Brexit is the most appalling, terrible aberration and a retreat into nationalism. It’s not at all.” Emphatically denying the perception that he’s a clone of Trump, Johnson points to his record on immigration, and adds: “The point I’m trying to get over to you and your readers is that you mustn’t mistake this government for being some sort of bunch of xenophobes, or autarkic economic nationalists.”