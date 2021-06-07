Statement on Request for Voluntary Recognition of Atlantic Editorial Union

Below is a letter sent today from The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to the editorial staff of The Atlantic, concerning our intention to work with the organizers on an agreement to voluntarily recognize a NewsGuild-affiliated Atlantic union of newsroom staff.



Press contact: press@theatlantic.com

Dear Everyone:



As you are all aware, this morning we received a request to recognize a NewsGuild-affiliated Atlantic editorial union. I’m writing to let you know that we have decided to work with the organizers of this effort on an agreement to voluntarily recognize the Atlantic editorial bargaining unit. We look forward to meeting together to chart a path forward.



We all love The Atlantic, and we all take seriously our responsibility to be careful stewards of this great institution. I couldn’t agree more with an idea expressed in the statement from union organizers that we just received: The indispensable mission of The Atlantic is to illuminate “the complexity of the modern world with clarity and modesty” and to provide readers “with a forum for civil disagreement in an era of acrimony.”



We have just had one of the most extraordinary years in the history of our magazine. We look forward to even greater journalistic achievements in the years ahead, and we believe that the process before us can be collaborative in a way that reflects our culture and editorial mission.



If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out. Thank you.



With all good wishes,



Jeff





Jeffrey Goldberg

Editor in Chief

The Atlantic