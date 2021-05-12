Elizabeth Bruenig To Join The Atlantic as a Staff Writer

The Atlantic announced the hire of Elizabeth Bruenig as a staff writer covering the intersection of politics, religion, and culture. Bruenig will begin with The Atlantic at the end of May; she is currently an opinion writer for The New York Times’ editorial page.

In a note to The Atlantic’s newsroom today, executive editor Adrienne LaFrance and Yoni Appelbaum, the senior editor who oversees the Politics, Ideas, and Global sections, wrote: “Many of you are familiar with Liz’s work, and so you know that she is a rare talent, a brilliant and fearless writer and thinker who runs toward complexity. She is the sort of journalist whose curiosity, intelligence, and eclectic interests make her a great fit for The Atlantic.”

Before joining the Times, Bruenig was at The Washington Post, where she worked as an assistant editor and later joined the Post’s Opinion section as a columnist. She was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2018 for “What Do We Owe Her Now?,” a long-form investigation into an unprosecuted 2006 gang rape that took place in her Texas hometown. At The New York Times, Bruenig covers religion, politics, capital punishment, and culture. She is also a two-time Livingston Award finalist.

Bruenig joins an expanding newsroom at The Atlantic. Staff writers Jennifer Senior, Katherine J. Wu, and Caitlin Dickerson and senior editor Honor Jones also joined from The New York Times this year. Other staff members who joined the editorial team this year include Tim Alberta from Politico; Daniel Engber from Wired; Chris Ip from Engadget; and Nancy DeVille and Aithne Feay, who joined the experimental-storytelling team.