The Atlantic is inviting audiences and press to register for In Pursuit of Happiness, a first-of-its-kind virtual event to be held on Thursday, May 20, that will consider the human hold on happiness with some of the foremost scientists, researchers, and philosophers of our time.

As Americans seek to build a more meaningful life amid the ongoing pandemic, In Pursuit of Happiness will address the factors that contribute to our happiness, and the ways in which a year of social isolation has reframed our understanding of a lasting sense of joy. The event comes at the start of a new year-long editorial project at The Atlantic that will explore happiness in all its complexities through journalism across multiple platforms.

In Pursuit of Happiness will explore the power of happiness and relationships, the role of spirituality, and how social media and other technology are affecting our happiness, through interviews with Arthur C. Brooks, an Atlantic contributing writer and the author of the weekly “How to Build a Life” column; Deepak Chopra, the founder of the Chopra Center; Angela Duckworth, the founder and CEO of Character Lab; Dan Harris, a co-host of Good Morning America and a co-founder of Ten Percent Happier; Tracie Jenkins, the executive director of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation; Vivek Murthy, the 19th and 21st U.S. surgeon general; and Gretchen Rubin, an author and the host of the podcast Happier With Gretchen Rubin.